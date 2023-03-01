Dare to Kayak event at Riggins photo

An instructor works with a child at a past Dare to Kayak event at Riggins.

 Contributed photo

RIGGINS — Giving kids a positive activity, while enjoying one of the Gem State’s natural wonders, that’s the Dare to Kayak program.

Recently, this annual summer offering received a financial boost: a $3,300 Wild Rivers grant through the Idaho Department of Commerce. It forms part of many sponsorships — in money, equipment and volunteers — that keep this program running annually each July and August.

