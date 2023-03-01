RIGGINS — Giving kids a positive activity, while enjoying one of the Gem State’s natural wonders, that’s the Dare to Kayak program.
Recently, this annual summer offering received a financial boost: a $3,300 Wild Rivers grant through the Idaho Department of Commerce. It forms part of many sponsorships — in money, equipment and volunteers — that keep this program running annually each July and August.
“It’s one more piece of the funding puzzle to keep this affordable and free for so many kids,” said Devon Barker. A Riggins resident and third-grade teacher at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, Barker started the program in 2006.
“When I was first living in Riggins, I saw so many kids who didn’t know how to wear a life jacket,” she said, and who were largely unaware of the amazing natural resource they were living by, “right in their backyard.”
The program grew out of what she started teaching in the classroom on river safety, as well as on kayaking, from which she drew on her experience several years prior in competitive kayaking. This ramped up into moving instruction to the river where kayaking was used as a tool for kids to find their passion in healthy activities as an alternative to getting involved in drugs and alcohol.
“It’s just gotten bigger and bigger every year,” Barker said, with help and support from the City of Riggins and Salmon River Dive Team, as well as her family’s business, Barker River Trips, grants from different funding agencies (noting the strong support from the Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program), and both private and corporate donors.
“My sponsors are very generous in donating lots of gear, which all really helps,” she said, and highlighted on in particular, Northwest River Supply of Moscow, which has donated a large amount of equipment for program use.
Dare to Kayak is offered in two three-day sessions in July and August to approximately 20 kids in grades three through 12. It’s free for kids in the greater Riggins area, and those outside may participate for a cost (though some scholarships are available).
Barker explained the first day’s course starts at the beginning with learning how to wear a life jacket, how to swim safely in the river, and then kayaking techniques from strokes to exiting their kayak. Kids start off in easy stretches of river, but they are challenged from here to make their own decisions on where next to progress, based on evaluation of their abilities.
“We empower them to make wise decisions on the water and what level they are ready for, while providing them the skills they need,” she said.
“We also talk a lot about finding your passion,” she continued, explaining she lives her passion through whitewater kayaking. The push is on the healthy adrenaline rush from this activity, as opposed to that from drugs and alcohol, “and that they need to find their passions to lead a healthy life through them.”
She noted the program has been going long enough that past participants, who have since graduated high school, have come back during the summer to help with the program.
“That’s been fabulous,” she said.
During the COVID pandemic, Barker questioned how the program could continue through required precautions. To do this, they brought in the kids’ parents, teaching them the skills that they, in turn, would work with their children on in close proximity.
“Parents got a new appreciation of what their kids were learning to do, and they learned some water safety, as well,” Barker said. “So that was unexpected, and a nice thing that came out of covid.”
Those with kids who are interested in the program can find out more online through Barker River Trips Facebook page and website: www.barkerrivertrips.com.
“We tend to have a waiting list, so we encourage people to reach out right away,” she said.
