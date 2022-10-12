GRANGEVILLE — Landowners suffered fence and pasture damage from last month’s Wilkins Gulch Fire that burned approximately 490 acres about nine miles west of Grangeville. Both area landowners, the Wilkins and Bruegeman families, were grateful for the prompt response by both neighbors, and state and federal lands agencies.
“Due to the quick response from the choppers,” said Ted Wilkins, “they prevented the fire from spreading to the east where it could have been very hard to stop.”
Wilkins continued, “Damage was to fences and pasture, and loss of stubble. We are now looking at options to get repairs started.”
The Wilkins Gulch Fire was reported Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, with Idaho Department of Lands reporting four- to six-foot flame lengths, burning quickly through grass, brush, and wheat stubble in temperatures in the mid 80s.
Wilkins reported a failure in the ranch electrical system started the fire.
“Fortunately, Ron Holman was going by about that time with his water truck and was able to save the shop,” he said, “but the fire got away into the adjacent stubble field,” adding that was fed by a strong south wind, and it burned north to Rocky Canyon.
Wilkins noted in a short time, three helicopters from the Grangeville Forest Service facility were dipping water from their ponds on the fire, subsequently assisted by two crews each from IDL out of Craigmont and Grangeville, and USFS in Grangeville. Within 15 minutes, neighbors Holman and Ron Bruegeman were hauling water.
By Sept. 29, IDL reported 60% containment on the fire, with efforts focused on mop-up and patrolling the fireline.
“We are very grateful for all the help from firefighters and neighbors,” Wilkins said.
