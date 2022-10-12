Wilkins Gulch Fire photo

An overview photo taken by drone of the extent of the Wilkins Gulch Fire.

 Contributed photo / Ted Wilkens

GRANGEVILLE — Landowners suffered fence and pasture damage from last month’s Wilkins Gulch Fire that burned approximately 490 acres about nine miles west of Grangeville. Both area landowners, the Wilkins and Bruegeman families, were grateful for the prompt response by both neighbors, and state and federal lands agencies.

“Due to the quick response from the choppers,” said Ted Wilkins, “they prevented the fire from spreading to the east where it could have been very hard to stop.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments