KAMIAH — In these days of incessant scams and nonstop sales calls, Alice Humphrey simply thought her family was being included in the ever-growing list of recipients.
“I definitely thought it was a scam at first,” said Humphrey of Kamiah.
Her brother and his son had each received letters, proclaiming a relative’s remains had been discovered in Oregon. Her brother and nephew, Ulmers, had received this notice in the mail; however, as Humphrey had married and no longer carried her maiden name, she did not.
After checking and vetting, Humphrey discovered the story she did not know her family was a part of.
In 2004, a room at Oregon State Hospital (OSH) in Salem, Ore., was discovered with about 3,600 copper urns containing unclaimed remains.
Between 1914 and 1971, cremated remains were stored there of people who had died while living or working at OSH, Oregon State Tuberculosis Hospital, Dammasch State Hospital, Mid-Columbia Hospital and Fairview Training Center. Inside the room, the remains were sealed and forgotten until discovered in 2004.
Since that time, the hospital and genealogy volunteers have tried to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones or family members they never knew about. As of 2020, nearly 700 remains have found homes.
Originally opened as Oregon Hospital of the Insane in 1861, the name was changed to OSH in 1913. The film, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” was filmed there in 1975.
Now, each September only, due to oxidation and damage to the copper urns, the room is opened, names are memorialized, and ashes sent to families who have claimed them.
Humphrey and her family discovered her great-grandfather, Enos Wilson, had been at OSH in 1916.
“Wilson is my mom’s maiden name, though I was never aware of much of anything about her grandfather,” Humphrey said.
She learned he had entered OSH in 1916, was there three months and 17 days, and died Aug. 21, 1916. Reasons listed on the death certificate were, “gangrene of the leg; senility.”
Many death certificates from the OSH urns read some type of gangrene, blood poisoning or other infection as cause of death, and it was later discovered patients were not always well taken care of.
Humphrey and her mother took care of her grandfather’s, Nathaniel Wilson, headstone, who died in 1947, each year where he is buried at the Clearwater Cemetery. This is something Humphrey still does to honor not only her grandfather, but also her mother. She said she knew right away she wanted to place Nathaniel’s father’s remains alongside his son.
OSH sent her a box she carried out of the post office in September.
“It was a weird feeling,” she said, carrying a piece of personal family history.
The hospital sent the ash remains in a ceramic container, along with the original copper urn. They also sent Wilson’s death certificates and additional paperwork.
“We learned he was born in Ohio and migrated West. His parents were born in Ireland — we didn’t know that connection,” Humphrey said.
In Salem, a hollow copper tube has been placed in a columbarium wall to commemorate Wilson’s life, along with others whose remains have been claimed.
“We will have a little family service this fall at the cemetery and lay Enos Wilson to rest while I play ‘Amazing Grace’ on my horn,” Humphrey said. “It will be an honor to do so.”
