Work begins this summer on thousands of acres of public lands management to address forest health issues in the Selway River basin north of Elk City.

According to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Moose Creek District Ranger Ron Tipton signed the decision for the Green Horse project that will treat hazardous fuels within forested stands affected by insects and root diseases. Covering approximately 10,000 acres of National Forest System lands, the project area lies completely within the ceded territory of the Nez Perce Tribe.

