Work begins this summer on thousands of acres of public lands management to address forest health issues in the Selway River basin north of Elk City.
According to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Moose Creek District Ranger Ron Tipton signed the decision for the Green Horse project that will treat hazardous fuels within forested stands affected by insects and root diseases. Covering approximately 10,000 acres of National Forest System lands, the project area lies completely within the ceded territory of the Nez Perce Tribe.
“This project was developed to address insect and disease and hazardous fuels through collaboration with the public and partners, like the Nez Perce Tribe, to improve forest resiliency, moderate future wildfire effects, improve watershed health and promote public and firefighter safety,” said Tipton.
The project will treat approximately 2,100 acres using prescribed fire, commercial timber harvest, hazard tree removal, and reforestation of more fire-adapted tree species. Existing system roads will be improved to facilitate commercial timber harvest; and through partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe, additional roads will be maintained to benefit watershed conditions.
Work begins this summer with the advertisement of a commercial timber sale. According to the agency, the fuels reduction will generate approximately 23 million board feet (MMBF) of timber during the several years, sustaining more than 510 jobs and generating approximately $15,474,000 of labor income. Additional jobs and community revenue will be created through the prescribed burning, reforestation, and road improvement activities.
According to an agency statement, “There will also be long-term social and economic benefits from more healthy, resilient landscapes that will provide better hunting, fishing, gathering as well as improving access for recreational opportunities and emergency actions.”
Most of the Green Horse project falls within the Nez Perce-Clearwater-Lower Salmon Priority Landscape designated by Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Jan. 19, with approximately 77% of treatment units lying within the boundary. Wildfire Crisis Strategy Landscapes were selected across the western United States based on the potential for wildfire to negatively impact nearby communities, critical infrastructure, public water sources and tribal lands.
