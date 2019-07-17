Drivers heading across the Greer Bridge may experience delays up to 15 minutes as crews repair the bridge starting Monday, July 22.
Temporary signals will be used on both Highway 11 and US-12. The work is expected to continue into September.
Workers will improve the bridge's driving surface and paint the supporting beams to protect against rusting. The Greer Bridge, which crosses the Clearwater River near Greer, was built in 1954.
To learn more about road construction projects in Idaho, visit itdprojects.org. For traveler information, visit 511.idaho.gov.
