GRANGEVILLE — A familiar face with lifelong ties to the Camas Prairie is the new face at the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce: Dana Groom Greig has taken over the position of director, effective immediately.
“I am really excited,” she said. “When this opportunity came up, it just seemed like the perfect fit.”
Always a cheerleader for region and Idaho in general, Greig said she looks forward to promoting the area, as well as its businesses.
Greig was born in Grangeville and graduated from Grangeville High School in 2009.
“I remember asking [high school counselor] Susan Morris if I could do a fifth year,” she recalled, laughing. “That’s how much I knew I wanted to stay in this area.”
However, she made her way to the University of Idaho and it was there that she got her fifth year.
“I obtained two bachelors degrees — one in public relations and one in advertising,” she explained.
At the time, she said she was willing to do what it took in Idaho County, including returning to waitressing or other work, until a job in her area of expertise opened up. She did not have to wait long.
She began two part-time jobs, at Cash and Carry and Syringa Hospital. She has continued to work at Syringa, now a full-time position, for nearly five years as the marketing and community relations coordinator.
“I couldn’t believe that right away I was able to do what I trained for,” she said. Greig possesses a passion for Syringa as it’s not only where she was born, but also a place she frequented as a child when she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.
“It was a friendly place for me, and like coming full circle,” she said.
She married White Bird rancher Wade Greig in 2016, and they had their daughter, Maycee in 2018.
Greig said she had joked around with colleague Kristi Brooks, who manages Syringa’s thrift store and heads the hospital’s foundation, about taking on the chamber directorship.
“She is on the chamber board, and I joked about when Jeff Kutner would retire,” Greig said.
That joke soon became reality as Kutner found out about Greig’s interest and said he was, indeed, ready to move on. The board recently approved Greig for the position.
As the director, Greig will be in charge of membership recruitment, website updates and visitor center volunteer oversite, among other duties.
“I am really looking forward to helping boost the benefits of membership for our local businesses,” and finding ways to help them call attention to their services, she said. She also wants to increase reasons for locals and travelers to utilize the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center site. This area includes a building with rest rooms, a variety of historical displays and a plethora of information on Grangeville, the surrounding areas and Idaho.
“I am very open to reviving old events and activities that that chamber was a part of, but also want to embrace new ideas,” Greig explained. “I definitely want to respect the great history but also amp up and highlight what we have that’s new and exciting.”
With strong family ties in Harpster, Grangeville and White Bird, Greig said she has spent her entire life loving what North Central Idaho has to offer.
“To be able to share that through this position goes hand-in-hand with how I have felt my entire life about where I live and the people I love,” she smiled.
The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center is located on U.S. Highway 95 at Pine Street, and includes Eimers-Soltman Park and the Tolo Lake mammoth replica.
Volunteers are needed for the spring and summer season at the center. Call 208-983-0460 and leave a message for a return call. Hours open will depend on volunteer coverage. See Grangeville Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, or log onto www.grangevilleidaho.com.
