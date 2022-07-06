GRANGEVILLE — Mountain View School District 244 patron Jim Gribble of Kooskia has an idea for a prosperous school district, and it has very little to do with curriculum, extracurriculars or even finances.
Gribble spoke at the June 20 meeting during the public comment session, citing a State of Idaho statute from 1963 that stated there would be Bible scriptures read each school morning.
“This statute is still in existence and needs to be implemented,” he said.
“You see, if we want funding for schools, then the statute shows us a way to do it … separation of church and state, well that’s gone too far and it’s had its day, as far as I’m concerned,” he continued.
Gribble said God must be brought back into the schools if the schools are to survive.
“It’s a small step, but it’s a step in the right direction, I think everyone would agree … I hope. Whatever we ask in God’s name, he will do. If we don’t ask, he won’t do anything. Think this over carefully,” Gribble emphasized. “Schools, future students are well worth it. And prayer at each school board meeting would be a good idea, also.”
