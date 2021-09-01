Due to the increasing number of COVID cases, area focus group meetings on grizzly bear management will be limited to 10 participants. These meetings are hosted by University of Idaho master’s student, Katie Shaw, for her research on the western Bitterroot Ecosystem.

For attendees, priority will be given to those who RSVP; contact Shaw at 208-494-2507 (call or text) or kaitlyns@uidaho.edu. Seating will be socially distanced. Masks are strongly encouraged and will be provided. Further, it is advised to RSVP as the location is subject to change to an outdoor venue, if needed.

Meetings are as follows:

Grangeville: Friday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 25, 3 p.m., both at the Super 8 motel conference room.

Orofino: Saturday, Sept. 11, 3 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 24, 6 p.m., both at Helgeson Place Hotel conference room.

