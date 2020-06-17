GRANGEVILLE -- Just how was it on the ground, in Idaho County, for the first statewide all-absentee-ballot election?
“It was pretty grueling, honestly,” said Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk.
In the aftermath of this election, the county is evaluating the response and preparing for the workload to come in the November general election, part of which may involve machine counters.
Already, the county has received more than 3,700 absentee ballot requests for November, she said, “and there’s no way we can count that many ballots in one day. So, that’s what’s pushing me on what our options might be for the November election.”
Backing up to March, Governor Brad Little’s stay-at-home order, due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulted in polling places being closed for public health reasons and the state went to its first-ever vote-by-mail election.
“We had a really detailed plan of action,” Ackerman said, in meeting the ballot counting demand.
While the county didn’t have a full idea of what to expect, the elections office estimated from past elections and by its daily ballot return on what it needed to accomplish, count-wise, and put into effect a two-phase process: The first round of received ballots would be sorted and counted, after which, a second round would sort and count those that came in next and also on election night, June 2.
“We got into that, and we realized we underestimated the amount of time to count the Republican ballots,” Ackerman said, “so we added an extra day with my staff counting on June 1 and brought in two additional teams for Tuesday. And then, when it got to be 7 at night and we were still running behind, I called in my court staff for an extra team.”
“It was a ton of work,” she continued, sitting and counting ballots hour after hour, “but the staff did a great job and the outside teams did a great job, too. It was just a long, long process.”
With this experience behind them and the forecast of the ballot demand to come, Ackerman’s office is looking into providing machine counters to process ballots. Voters would still use the current paper ballot, marking choices by pen, and these would be placed by the voter in the machine’s hopper for counting.
Ackerman said the county’s size and the number of polling places have made it daunting to adopt counting machines, as a replacement for human poll counters.
“Idaho County is one of the few remaining hand-count counties,” she said. “With over 10,000 registered voters, we are really getting too big not to look at options that will streamline the results-end of the voting process.”
Inclusion of machine counters into county elections, and just how, is still being determined. Ackerman sees a couple of scenarios in their use. One would be a central count system, where all ballots return to the courthouse for counting each precinct. Another would be having counting machines located at the larger county precincts, such as Kooskia and Grangeville.
“There’s pros and cons to each,” she said, “but in looking to address the large number of absentee ballots we’ll have for the November election, I would expect to see the inclusion of machine counters at least for the absentee ballot count.”
While this election had a good response as far as turnout, it also came with “a long list of complaints about the process,” Ackerman said. These included requiring voters to sign the back of the envelope, on why the polls couldn’t reopen with the COVID-19 threat having passed, and on not receiving the partisan ballot they requested.
“We tried to work hard with people, and I think my staff did a fabulous job,” she said, for example, in calling more than 50 voters who had not signed their envelope to have this completed so their vote would not be invalidated. “We handled a lot of phone calls, foot traffic, and questions, and we really tried to work with people as we could.”
With more than 3,700 absentee ballot requests out, the issue now is some of those voters may want to vote in person, if polling stations open for November.
“That will be problematic,” she said, with voters – who have requested absentee ballots -- showing up and giving volunteer poll workers a bad time on wanting to vote. “They won’t be able to, unless they bring that ballot back,” at which point it can be spoiled and they will be provided a new ballot to fill out.
Ackerman explained the county is following the process set forth by the state, which can’t be changed at the local level, or shifted in midstream. For county residents, voting by absentee ballot has had a mixed reception.
“Either people really love it, or they don’t,” she said. “We’ve heard both sides of that.”
