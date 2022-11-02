Sen. Mike Crapo visited with members of the Grangeville Gun Club photo

Sen. Mike Crapo visited with members of the Grangeville Gun Club at a visit to town last Friday, Oct. 28.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — “I can’t think of a better place to have a meeting than right here. Thanks for letting me be here with you,” said U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, to a gathering at the Grangeville Gun Club. Sen. Crapo made a stopover to Grangeville last Friday, Oct. 28, visiting with area residents, veterans and federal lands managers for updates and to answer questions.

Appropriate for the setting, Crapo addressed a few issues at the gun club meeting, one of which is a bill he is working on to allow noise suppressors to not be regulated as firearms are.

Sen. Mike Crapo met with veterans photo

Sen. Mike Crapo met with veterans at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center last Friday, Oct. 28.
