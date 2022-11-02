GRANGEVILLE — “I can’t think of a better place to have a meeting than right here. Thanks for letting me be here with you,” said U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, to a gathering at the Grangeville Gun Club. Sen. Crapo made a stopover to Grangeville last Friday, Oct. 28, visiting with area residents, veterans and federal lands managers for updates and to answer questions.
Appropriate for the setting, Crapo addressed a few issues at the gun club meeting, one of which is a bill he is working on to allow noise suppressors to not be regulated as firearms are.
“Critical for shooters to protect their hearing,” he said, the bill would allow the public to purchase these, “without having to spend months and thousands of dollars to get a permit. As you can guess, there’s a huge fight over that.”
Crapo said Congress stopped an effort by President Biden to push gun control legislation, and so now he is using executive orders to do this, both on guns and on the parts themselves.
“The notion this administration has to drive firearms out of people’s lawful access is something we have to fight,” he said.
Answering a question on taxation of firearms, Crapo addressed a move in the private sector regarding tracking of purchasing, specifically in the banking system. He explained this is an international move where a new category has been created for purchases of firearms and related items such as ammo. He said a number of banks and financial institutions are unilaterally refusing to do business with industries they don’t favor, namely oil and gas, and firearms.
“There’s no reason for that happening, other than those businesses have yielded to those who want gun control legislation in Congress,” he said, “and they can’t get it through Congress, so they are pushing it through the private sector itself to stop allowing the firearms industry to have access to capital.”
Crapo said proposed legislation to address this would require every bank that chooses to gain benefits through a federal charter has to provide services to all legal businesses: “They can’t discriminate against a lawful business or they don’t get that charter.”
The senator also discussed the administration’s $80 billion appropriation to expand IRS operations, explaining $60 billion of which goes toward enforcement, “meaning more audits,” and $8 to $9 billion in writing new rules and regulations. He and other legislators are fighting against an IRS move to monitor account transactions of when more than $600 is spent or deposited, “which my guess is everybody,” he said.
He raised issue with the administration’s reasoning to go after the “tax gap” in lost revenues, notably this effort will go after the very rich who are not paying their fair share, noting that a bipartisan Joint Tax Committee report found only a 4 to 9% tax gap with people whose yearly income is more than $500,000. The majority of the tax gap lies with those in the lower income brackets, he explained: about 50% make between zero and $100,000, and another 20 to 30% make up to $200,000. As part of this expansion, the IRS is required to raise between $150 to $200 billion in new money, “and they will have to go where they can make those dollars.”
Crapo’s morning started with a visit with Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Department of Lands and the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association for an overview on this year’s wildfire season. He wrapped up the day with lunch at the Idaho County Veterans’ Outreach and Community Center, visiting and answering questions.
