GRANGEVILLE — “What’s this all about?” questioned Vonda Hall last Wednesday, Feb. 2, as an entourage of people invaded her workplace, Solberg Agency, bearing flowers and gifts.
Hall was surprised with the Kids Klub, Inc.’s Kids Champion Award for 2022.
Each year, Kids Klub honors someone “who goes above and beyond to support kids in our community,” said KK administrative coordinator Amy Forsmann.
The Kids Champion Award recognizes individuals who volunteer, provide financial generosities or publicly support children.
“This year’s Kids Champion who shines a light for the children of our community is Vonda Hall,” Forsmann said.
Hall has filled the role as Kids Klub accountant for nearly 20 years.
“Although there has been significant inflation during the last 20 years, she has not raised her prices once,” Forsmann continued. “She has also donated a ton of craft supplies and decorations to the Kids Klub — and I do mean a ton.”
“Thank you, it’s been a pleasure,” Hall humbly accepted her flowers and was shown a plaque that lists her name among past Kids Champion honorees.
“You could not have chosen a better person to receive this award,” Don Solberg of Solberg Agency said, then joked Hall had been at the business “about 15 years.”
“It’s 47 now,” Hall laughed.
“On behalf of the Kids Klub board of directors, we thank you for your service and appreciate your involvement for all these years,” board member Jake Eimers told Hall.
