A variety of Halloween activities are set for the upcoming weeks throughout the area, including the following:
• COTTONWOOD — Drug and Alcohol Trends and Education (DATE) and Cottonwood Emergency Services are sponsoring a Safe Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. Free entry and fun for everyone.
This will take place at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot and will include fire trucks and firefighters, ambulances and EMTs and police cruisers and officers.
• GRANGEVILLE — Advanced Welding and Steel is once again hosting a “bigger and scarier” haunted house. This is set for Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m., and is free of charge; however, any donations will go to Grangeville student Khaleesi Clovis, who was recently involved in an accidental shooting. AWS will match all donations, which will be deposited directly into a P1FCU account that has been set up to help this family.
The haunted house will have an entry for smaller kids that is not scary; if people want to go through the rest, this year AWS has upgraded the scare factor. There is a side door on the East side if kids want to just get their treats. Drive slow in the parking lot and enter from the main door facing the south.
• GRANGEVILLE — Trunk or Treat will be held in the parking lot of the courthouse on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Contact Monica or ManDee at 208-983-1100 to reserve a spot. Leave a message with dispatch to receive a call back if necessary. Donations for the event are always appreciated.
• GRANGEVILLE — Animal Rescue Foundation will present a Halloween Ball Fund-raiser Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m. and cost is $25 per ticket or $30 per ticket/person at the door. This is a 21 and older event (I.D. required) with costumes encouraged. The happy hour and silent auction are set for 5 p.m., followed by dinner and a costume contest, as well as live music by Vintage Youth. Catering is by Rodonna’s out of Cottonwood. Tickets are available at Ace Home Center and Bettie’s Floors and Decor.
• GRANGEVILLE — Elysium Video Games is sponsoring a Halloweenie event Oct. 31, 5-9 p.m., at the store, 158 E Main Street, Suite 1A. Free hot dogs, chips, drinks, arcade games, giveaways and candy will be available. A costume contest is set for the best video game character.
• GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, will host a Harvest Party on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-6:30 p.m. There will be hot dogs and chili, games and treats. Eveyone is invited to this family activity.
• GREENCREEK — American Freedom Defense will present a haunted maze family night in Greencreek Thursday and Friday night, Oct. 28 and 29, 7:45 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $2 per person for entry to the maze. Snacks and hot cider will also be available. This will be held at 318 Sonnen Road. All proceeds go to St. John Bosco for school and student needs.
• KAMIAH — Freedom Northwest Credit Union is sponsoring its annual pumpkin carving contest. The contest ends Oct. 30. Carve your own pumpkin (categories are best Halloween themed, Best FNWCU themed and best creative/original). and upload a photo of it to www.facebook.com/FNWCU or e-mail to marketing@fnwcu.org. Deadline is midnight Oct. 30.
• KAMIAH — UYLC will present its Fall Festival Friday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Kamiah multipurpose room. Free pumpkin carving, games, haunted hayrides, a fortune teller, cake walk and more will all be available. Call 208-743-0392.
• KAMIAH — The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce costume contest and Kamiah Merchants downtown trick-or-treating is set for Thursday, Oct. 29. Lineup is 3 p.m. at the fire station with costume judging at 3:15 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for silliest, scariest, most creative, cutest and most unusual. Following this, trick-or-treat at downtown merchants.
• RIGGINS — Salmon River Community Church will hold its second annual Fall Festival Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m., in the church parking lot. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served in the “Green Area” throughout the evening.
• WHITE BIRD — The community Halloween costume party is set for Saturday, Oct. 23, 6 to 8 p.m., at the IOOF Hall. For questions or to donate, call 208-839-2205.
