CLEARWATER — When Kathleen Hardin says, “General will get it,” or “General is coming in from outside,” she is referring to her one and only, her husband — Vinal Hardin.
“Well, my middle name is MacArthur, and I do like to boss people around, tell them what to do,” Vinal joked.
Longtime fixtures in Clearwater, the Hardins will serve as the grand marshals for the 2023 Clearwater to Elk City Wagon Road Days, July 15 and 16.
∙
Kathleen Wilson was born at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville and immediately returned to her home in Clearwater where she was raised next door to her grandparents. She lives on the same land now. She attended first through fifth grades at the Clearwater School just a short distance from her home and went on to Stites School for grades six through eight.
“We got to start riding the bus that had started up, and that was quite exciting at the time,” she recalled.
Vinal Hardin (named for an uncle who was named for a family friend) was born in Burley, Idaho, moving to the Clearwater Valley area when he was 6 months old. His family migrated to the area to mine. He lived on the Southfork at the mouth of Howard Creek. He attended Stites grade school, as well as high school in Stites, through grade 10.
“Then we went on to the brand-new Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia,” he said.
“It was so nice, we really enjoyed it,” Kathleen said.
While there, Vinal participated in football, track and baseball.
“There weren’t school sports for girls, as such, at that time,” Kathleen shook her head. “But we’re Rams fans through and through!”
“What else is there?” Vinal chimed in, solidifying his allegiance to Clearwater Valley.
He graduated in 1961 and worked and saved money, and the couple married following her graduation in 1963. They moved to Salt Lake City for a short time where he attended meat cutting school. He worked in Lewiston for about a year prior to returning to Clearwater where they have made their permanent home since 1965.
The Hardins raised two children in Clearwater: Wesley and Darcy. The family went on an adventure in 1976 when they went to Juneau, Alaska, to be closer to Vinal’s brother and family. They would remain there for three years.
“It was a good place to live, but it was isolated, and the kids missed their friends here,” Kathleen said.
Vinal summed it up for them both: “There’s no place like home.”
∙
Wesley lives in Clearwater with his parents and runs cattle in the area. Darcy lives in Spokane, Wash. She and her husband, Larry Reichert, have one grown son, Jeffrey. He and his wife, Nikki, have a 3-year-old son, Asa, with a daughter on the way.
The Hardins have been ingrained in their community throughout their lives, from Vinal regularly traveling the wagon road with his father when he was just 8 years old, to being members of the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road group.
A slight slip and tumble while checking some cattle recently reinforced what a small community the Hardins live in.
“I knew about it before he even got back home,” Kathleen smiled. “But he’s doing fine.”
He retired from meat cutting, working mainly at Pankey’s (now Cloninger’s Clearwater Valley Foods) in Kooskia for about 40 years. Following retirement, he built fence and still enjoys the outdoors and working with the cattle and running the swather during hay season.
Kathleen was not only a full-time homemaker, but she also worked at the Idaho County Courthouse seasonally for many years, and at the Stites Post Office part-time for 26 years, mostly on Saturdays. She also filled in at the Elk City Post Office.
The Hardins are animal lovers and have taken care of many cats, both their own and ones left or dumped off by others.
“We’ve gotten them fixed and they’ve had their vaccinations and all and we try to give them a good life,” Kathleen said, patting the head of a one-eyed, longhaired Calico-colored cat while a tabby weaved through her legs.
The Hardins enjoy their home grounds, the cats and the cows and the neighbors. And their favorite pastime?
“We like to sit on our deck and just enjoy Clearwater,” they agreed.
