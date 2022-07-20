HARPSTER — “The story just came to me,” said Monty Spears. “I worked on it about a year.”
Spears recently published a new book, “Moon River.” It is Spears’ fourth book, with From the Hands of Vernon, History of McComas Meadows and Bitterroot Gold behind him. Bitterroot Gold is the fictional account of the 1863 murder of Lloyd Magruder. The other two books are nonfiction.
Moon River weaves the tale of U.S. Marshal Cal Logan, who is assigned to investigate the murder of a senator and other murders linked to the early 1870s. His assignment takes him to the western wilds of Idaho and the Montana territories. Here, he uses new methods of investigation, as well as learns the way of the west.
Although Moon River is a book of fiction, it is laced with a variety of historical events, and the story intertwines criminal investigation and military strategy. Spears is a Vietnam veteran and former law enforcement officer who served on both the Bellevue, Wash., and Lewiston, Idaho, police departments. He and his wife, Brenda, are the former owners of the Harpster RV Store.
“The ride was pleasant as the big horses pulled them out onto the Camas Prairie. The grass was tall and touched the bellies of the horses. In the distance they could see two different houses. Jeb pointed them out and explained that one day there would be many farms, as the soil on the prairie was rich, black and deep. The wheat that was grown brought top dollar.
Far off in the distance, Cal would see a large building and one or two more under construction near it. l asked what those buildings were, as they were too large for a farmer’s house. Jeb smiled., “I’ll tell you what, we will drive out there and you can take a look. Those buildings were started because of a disagreement in Mount Idaho.”
“How’s that?” Cal asked.
“Well, members of Charity Grange #15, a group of farmers, first organized in Mt. Idaho. They first started meeting in King’s School House. You know, they were all Patrons of Husbandry.
“Anyway, they wanted to buy some land and build their Grange on it. They approached Loyal Brown for their plan, as he owns all of the land around Mount Idaho. Brown refused, so they called on another landowner by the name of John Crooks . …” (Excerpt from Moon River, Chapter 12, page 109).
As in the above excerpt, many area place names and stories are mentioned in Moon River.
“I enjoyed writing the story, and I hope others will enjoy reading it,” Spears said.
The 302-page paperback, Moon River, is available at local grocery stores, libraries and at “and Books Too” in Clarkston, Wash. (http://www.andbookstooonline.com/). Call Spears at 208-983-0887.
