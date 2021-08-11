ELK CITY — “I never met a stranger. I can strike up a conversation with anyone, no matter their age,” laughed Wayne Hasenoehrl.
Hasenoehrl, 83, will serve as the Elk City Days grand marshal for 2021. He is known by his nickname, “Cross Threads” or just “Threads” to many.
Born in Lewiston, Hasenoehrl moved around quite often growing up.
“My dad was a farmer-rancher who rented, and we lived just above Mission Creek on Mill Creek, then moved to Winchester, Ferdinand and Thorn Springs Canyon, East of Winona,” he recalled.
He, with three brothers and two sisters, attended schools in Ferdinand, Cottonwood, Greencreek and Big Butte before finishing high school in Greencreek.
“I entered the Army and did my training at Fort Ord [California] and then spent time at Fort Bliss in Texas,” he said. “From there I went on to Dachau, Germany.”
He said this time in Germany was interesting in many ways, but especially because his father’s family was from Austria and his mother’s family from western Germany.
When he returned home, he began working in the logging industry, driving logging truck all over the region and beyond, including driving for Mark Swanson.
“I’ve been in Elk City for 55 years now, and I don’t wimp out and spend the winters in Arizona,” he laughed.
Hasenoehrl said he enjoys a “trip to the big city, like Spokane or Eugene, but I always like to come back to Elk City.”
“When I see the Southfork, I know I’m home,” he said.
He is a member of the local VFW and American Legion and spent many years as part of the Color Guard for Elk City Days, as well as running the logging show.
“I did the logging show for about 30 years,” he said.
An avid four-wheeler enthusiast for years (with about 35,000 miles on his ATV), he laments that he does not see as much wildlife as he used to.
“They never should have brought the wolves back,” he emphasized. “People can go see them in Canada or Alaska if they want to, but we didn’t need them here.”
He said he enjoys the quiet of living in a small town, and today’s technology advances have the better of him.
“A car driving itself?” he questioned. “I think man should do some things himself.”
He also enjoys the lack of politics in a small town, though his head isn’t buried in the sand.
“I know it goes on here, too, but not as much as other places,” he said. “I believe in law and order, but you also have to be able to enjoy life.”
Hasenoehrl did himself a favor at the age of 49 when he quit drinking, he said — but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find him in the bar.
“I never quit going to the bar,” he chortled. “I still stop in to visit. I like to talk.”
Although he was married for a short time and has had a couple of girlfriends throughout the years, he said he has been single a long time.
“The married life didn’t really suit me, so right now it’s just me and Wigglebut,” he grinned.
“Wigglebut” is his cat.
“He’s good company, and we’re just here trying to enjoy life,” he stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.