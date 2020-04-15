With an international health crisis due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) and more than 1.6 million cases worldwide and a death toll of more than 100,000, healthcare workers are being taxed to provide quality services.
The Free Press took time last week to connect with area residents, nursing students and those with local ties who are in the healthcare field and dealing with the global crisis. Ellen Gott, Savannah Thanstrom, Mikayla Ruzicka, Bryn Parker, Tessa Godfrey, Fred Taylor, Brenda Gomez and Anna Wren were each asked how COVID-19 has affected their lives and if they, knowing the risks, would still choose the medical field as a career.
This week, hear from Gott, Thanstrom, Ruzicka and Parker.
·Ellen Gott, PA (physician assistant) hospitalist, Columbia, Mo. Born in Bend, Ore., raised in Grangeville, 2009 graduate of Grangeville High School
“At this point, I never know what I’ll walk in to at work because this is an unprecedented situation. While a lot more patients die from influenza every year, it is familiar—we know what to expect from the flu, have a life-saving vaccine available, and decades of collective experience on which to base our management,” Gott emphasized, “COVID is an unknown that our system was unprepared for. I show up to work never knowing if there will be a mask available to wear during likely exposure. I also worry about exposing others since I’m high risk to carry this from work, and therefore began ‘shelter in place’ - -- aside from my job -- before the order took effect here.”
“I wouldn’t change a thing—I’d choose healthcare, and I’d choose being a PA. I decided to work in hospital medicine because it challenges me, and I learn something new every day,” Gott stated. “I also get to spend some of the toughest and brightest moments of people’s lives with them and their loved ones, which is a privilege. I’m proud of my work product and feel that people’s family and friends are in good hands when I’m in charge of their care.”
·Savannah Thanstrom, junior in the College of Nursing at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa. Currently employed as a nurse apprentice at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation. Born in California, raised in Grangeville since age 7. Homeschool graduate, 2016.
“COVID19 closed down classes at NNU and has made all learning go remotely so that we can complete the academic year. It has definitely kept me on my toes and flexible for adapting to the new data and guidelines that are coming out,” Thanstrom said. “While it has been a stressful time for all students and families, it amazing to see how the communities are working together to adapt, overcome, and support each other.”
“I would absolutely still choose the healthcare field,” she stated. “This does not change my love for providing healthcare to those in the community, while it may make it a little more challenging, the healthcare field and nursing is where I want to be.”
·Mikayla Ruzicka is a sophomore nursing major at Boise State University, who currently works as a certified nursing assistant with a progressive nursing agency. She was born in Lewiston and raised in Grangeville since grade two, and is a 2018 graduate of GHS.
“COVID-19 has affected my life in terms of things changing in the workforce,” she explained. “I work in long term care, so I have to wear a mask the whole shift. Eventually, I will have to change out of my self-owned scrubs into facility provides scrubs when I get to certain facilities.”
“I stress about my loved ones being diagnosed [with COVID-19] and pray they can survive it,” Ruzicka said of the personal risk.
“I would for sure still go into the healthcare field -- I love helping people, and as a future nurse we are put on the front lines of diseases in order to help those who have it, and that’s just part of the job,” she added.
·Bryn Parker, MD, employed at Gritman Medical Center and Moscow Family Medicine, where she provides a full spectrum of family practice. Born in Grangeville, raised in Elk City, a graduate of GHS.
“COVID-19 has changed to flow of seeing patients significantly, though I am still working full time,” Parker said. “We are doing a lot of telemedicine out of our clinic, though I still see my patients who need to be seen person. We have established a respiratory tent where all patients with infectious respiratory symptoms go.”
“I would certainly go into the healthcare field if having to make the choice again, I can't image doing anything else, though it is at times challenging it is overwhelming rewarding on a daily basis,” she stated.
*
Stay tuned next week as Godfrey, Taylor, Gomez and Wren weigh in.
