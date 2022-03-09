RIGGINS — Should a taxing district be formed to support ambulance service to the Riggins area? Prior to that question being brought before the voters in the May 17 primary elections, those who reside within the proposed district have the opportunity to speak on the matter at a public hearing set for next Tuesday, March 15.
As part of the Idaho County Commission’s Tuesday meeting, the hearing will be held in the District Court room at the Idaho County Courthouse in Grangeville, starting at 1 p.m.
“The purpose is to determine whether or not this will be placed on the ballot,” said Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman. “The commissioners will listen to those who are for and against, and then make a decision, either yes this will move forward or no it doesn’t.”
The hearing is open for the public to attend; however, only those taxpayers who reside within the boundaries of the proposed district may offer testimony. Those testifying will be given three minutes, and they may speak on issues regarding district organization, its proposed boundaries, and the including or excluding of real property therein or therefrom.
To determine district residency, a map is available for view at the Idaho County Clerk’s Office in Grangeville. As well, a legal notice is required to be published for three weeks; this is in this issue of the Idaho County Free Press and provides legal descriptions of the proposed district boundaries.
If approved by the commission, the district question will be on the May 17 ballot, with a simple majority required for approval.
What has led to the proposed district is insufficient EMT staffing for Riggins Ambulance, which threatens local emergency medical service response.
“There aren’t enough licensed volunteer EMTs to cover our ambulance 24/7 while maintaining jobs elsewhere,” said Riggins EMS director Cody Killmar, in a one-page letter mailed out to Riggins area residences, regarding the problem, as well as the information concerning the proposed district. “Riggins EMS has been blessed to rely on volunteers since the beginning, but that is changing fast.”
Killmar outlined the process of classes and testing needed to become a licensed EMT, noting the dedication and hard work required to complete it, and the lack of compensation for first responders that make it difficult to leave full-time jobs to respond to an ambulance call.
“There are a lot of days we are struggling to fill a shift with one EMT,” Killmar wrote. “What does this mean if we get two 911 calls at one time? Each call averages three hours from start to finish because our hospitals are so far away from Riggins. That’s a lot of time to not have medical coverage in our canyon.”
According to Killmar, the Riggins Ambulance is responsible for a 932-square-mile area. In 2021, it resonded to 81 more 911 calls than it did in 2020, “and 2022 is already showing a very large jump in patient contacts. We can’t keep going at this rate and take care of our community.”
As proposed, an ambulance district would assess taxpayers to provide even compensation for first responders, ensuring an ambulance is staffed and available 24/7 for emergency response. To do this, property owners within the district would see a 0.4% increase on their county taxes. An example explained in the letter, if an owner’s assessed property value (not appraised value) is listed at $100,000, that person’s ambulance dues would be $40 a year.
A prerequisite to formalized before a district could be formed, the City of Riggins passed a resolution on Jan. 12, deeming this a matter of public interest and giving consent to participate in the proposed Salmon River Ambulance District.
Proposals for establishing new taxing districts within Idaho County is uncommon, but attempts — and a few successes — have been achieved. The last proposal was creation of a taxing district for the Ridge Runner Fire Department, which voters defeated in 2018. Successfully formed proposals were the Harpster Fire District (in 2007), Clearwater Water District (2008) and the White Bird Recreation District (2014).
If the ambulance district were to be approved by the commission to go on the May ballot, Ackerman explained that — as per Idaho code — only those who physically reside within the proposed boundaries, and who are also registered voters, would be eligible to vote on the matter.
