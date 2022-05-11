GRANGEVILLE — Rock, mud and trees into highways, high watermarks reached, and sporadic reports of residential and commercial flooding: It’s spring in Idaho County.
Last Friday night and into Saturday morning, May 6-7, received a one-two punch of heavy precipitation that also melted higher elevation snowfall, causing water runoff that impacted rivers and creeks, and overwhelmed storm drain systems.
On Monday, May 9, the Idaho County Commission declared a local disaster that opens the way for both county and municipalities to receive assistance for extraordinary costs to respond to slides and high water.
“Definitely, this was an impactful event,” said meteorologist Jenn Kitsmiller, National Weather Service office in Missoula.
For the Friday into Saturday event, an estimated 1.5 to 1.75 inches of precipitation was reported in Grangeville, generally between 1 to 2 inches in the region including the Camas Prairie and south toward Slate Creek, and1.55 inches reported between Kooskia and Kamiah.
“We had a strong low-pressure system moving onshore,” she said, “and ahead of that it pumped up quite a bit of subtropical moisture into the region. We also had high snow levels, until that front came in, and Saturday that brought those snow levels down. Prior to that, the rain was up to the 6,000-feet elevations. So that probably also contributed to snowmelt, with the rain on the snow in those mid elevations.”
On state highways, no closures were reported, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. However, water was reported over the road at three spots on State Highway 13 south of Stites (between mileposts 18-21), at milepost 7.5 on State Highway 14 (a mile west of the Mt. Idaho Grade base), and on State Highway 162 at milepost 20 (flooding from Sevenmile Creek). Rocks and trees were reported down on all highways, notably U.S. Highway 12.
“Generally we spent the weekend on call for downed rocks and trees,” said ITD public information officer Megan Jahns. “We will now work on emptying out any ditches.”
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office put out multiple reports early Saturday morning of hazardous driving conditions, with rock and mud slides impacting U.S. Highway 95 (between Riggins and White Bird) and US12 (from Kooskia to Jerry Johnson Hot Springs), and creeks overflowing SH13 at milepost 4 (Butcher Creek) and milepost 16.2 (one mile west of Sally Ann).
The NWS hydrological station at Stites recorded a high of 8.86 feet at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, with the Clearwater River flowing at 12,200 cubic feet per second. The record high for this station is 10.79 feet, reported April 9, 2019.
Last Friday afternoon, at 1:30 p.m., ICSO received report of partial lane blockage from a rock slide on the Big Salmon Road, between French Creek Road and Fall Creek. On this, as well as due to recent events and potential for more rain events, the county on Monday passed a disaster resolution. This references the Main Salmon, as well as the South Fork and main stem of the Clearwater drainages, and the potential for impacts to several communities including Lukes Gulch, Elk City, Cottonwood, Kamiah, Stites, Harpster, Kooskia, Lowell, Syringa, White Bird and Grangeville.
According to Idaho County disaster management coordinator Jerry Zumalt, at this point there is no request for a state proclamation or assistance. Damages to the Lukes Gulch and Big Salmon River roads are being assessed, and Clearwater County is working on Lolo Creek Bridge repair.
“No current estimates of county damages available yet,” he said.
•
According to Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran, emergency services were preemptive in sandbagging and barriers ahead of the Friday-Saturday event, catching the creek as it just tipped out of the bank, and avoiding it running into downtown businesses.
“We were watching all day,” Cochran said. Public works had placed concrete barriers at locations of known problem areas, and as water levels increased, the Cottonwood Fire Department was paged to assist in placing sandbags along Main Street.
“By 1:30 a.m. it was just barely coming over the sidewalk,” Cochran said, and then it started receding.
Response was in good shape, preceded earlier this year by a North Idaho Correctional Institution work crew that had rebagged sandbags and replaced these in two city trailers, which hold eight to 10 pallets with 45 to 50 sandbags a pallet.
Cochran said the city has done culvert improvements since the last flood event about five years ago that has improved flow issues. Long term, he said the city council is working on a project to redirect Cottonwood Creek that should address downtown flooding.
Of that night’s rain event, “Ours was fairly uneventful,” he said.
Grangeville, however, was a different story.
City and ITD crews scrambled to reports of downtown flooding around 11 p.m., as Main Street drains were plugged with debris, allowing more than 1.5 feet of water to collect in the business corridor between State and Hall streets. At its height, water went over sidewalks and was reported entering two businesses: Three Mile and Larson’s Department Store. Box culverts at South State Street and near South Mill Street were plugged with debris. Respectively, this sent overflow along South State Street and onto Main, already aggravating the existing backup, and across a field and into Pine Tree Community Credit Union where it overran Main Street, causing a closure.
A culvert problem continues to hamper drainage at Lions Park in Grangeville, where a road closure remains in place, as of press time, at the intersection of Myrtle and Nezperce streets. While a portion of the dog park and one ballfield are submerged, area residents have taken advantage of the temporary pond for boating. Keeping a sense of humor on the situation, an unidentified person posted “Lakeside lots for sale” signs on the perimeter, and put a toy shark in the pond to keep visitors on their toes.
“Looking at the forecast, we’re in between weather systems,” Kitzmiller said, with some showers expected, but nothing to produce the prolonged rain the region just experienced. A quick-moving weather system is expected into the area Thursday into Friday, with precipitation levels not as heavy as what was experienced last weekend.
