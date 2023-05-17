Approximately 305 Avista electric customers in Stites, Kooskia and the surrounding area experienced a planned power outage last Friday, May 12.
The planned outage started at 10 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. Traffic control was in place as intermittent road closures occurred at 4643 State Route 13 and near 191 Battle Ridge Road. During this time, Avista contract crews performed maintenance on equipment in the area. Avista also used a helicopter to transport power poles and equipment. Avista uses helicopters in remote areas and when access is limited.
