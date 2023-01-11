Heritage Foundation ranks Idaho at No. 3 for public education graph
Contributed graphic

Idaho has been recognized for excellent public education outcomes in a new national education report from The Heritage Foundation that ranks the state at No. 3 in the nation overall, citing low spending numbers and strong academic achievement.

The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank based in Washington D.C. Their Education Freedom Report Card is a survey of all 50 states in the areas of school choice, academic transparency, regulatory freedom and spending. States are then assigned an overall rank based on these results.

