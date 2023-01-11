Idaho has been recognized for excellent public education outcomes in a new national education report from The Heritage Foundation that ranks the state at No. 3 in the nation overall, citing low spending numbers and strong academic achievement.
The Heritage Foundation is a conservative think tank based in Washington D.C. Their Education Freedom Report Card is a survey of all 50 states in the areas of school choice, academic transparency, regulatory freedom and spending. States are then assigned an overall rank based on these results.
Idaho ranks first in the nation overall in return on investment for education spending. Idaho spends the 50th most per pupil among states, spending $10,170 in cost-of-living-adjusted terms annually. Idaho is tied for 11th place in its combined fourth-grade and eighth-grade math and reading average National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) score.
In other categories, here is how Idaho ranks:
∙School choice: Idaho ranks No. 20 for school choice. “Idaho does well in allowing parents to choose among charter and district schools but could do more to expand private education choice. Idaho respects the autonomy of homeschooling families. Idaho could improve its ranking by establishing K–12 education savings accounts and making it easier for more charter schools to open and operate,” the report reads.
∙Transparency: Idaho ranks No. 4 here. In 2021, Idaho lawmakers enacted House Bill No. 377, which says, “No public institution of higher education, school district, or public school, including a public charter school, shall direct or otherwise compel students to personally affirm, adopt, or adhere” to ideas that violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 or otherwise state that individuals of certain ethnicities are responsible for actions committed by other people of that ethnicity or background throughout history. “This prohibition on compelled speech protects students from being forced to believe ideas that violate their conscience, such as critical race theory’s false claim that America is irredeemably racist,” the report states.
∙Regulatory freedom: Idaho falls in the middle at No. 21. Although 42 percent of the state’s teachers are alternatively certified, the state does not allow full reciprocity of teacher licensure. Idaho also still uses Common Core–aligned tests. “The state can improve its regulatory freedom score by exiting the Common Core tests, continuing to expand pathways to K–12 classrooms for aspiring teachers or ending certification requirements altogether, and by allowing full reciprocity of teacher licensure,” the survey results read.
How do neighboring states rank? Montana comes in at No. 8, while Utah is at 11, Wyoming at 21, Nevada at 25, Oregon at 40 and Washington at 42. Rounding out the top five with Idaho are Florida at No. 1, Arizona at No. 2, Indiana at No. 4 and South Dakota at No. 5. The bottom five states from 46-50, in order, are Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.
