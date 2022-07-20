Gas prices in Idaho have started to decrease, according to AAA Idaho. The average price of gas in the state Wednesday, July 13, was $5.21 per gallon, a 4-cent decrease from the week before, but still 12 cents more than a month ago.
According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas in Idaho County on July 13 was at the Kooskia Conoco at $4.97 per gallon. All Grangeville stations were listed at $5.09, and the highest in the county was listed as Riggins’ Chevron at $5.35. In Lewis County, the cheapest gas listed was at Kamiah’s Chevron at $4.87 per gallon. For comparison, the cheapest gas listed in Lewiston was the Conoco station on Nez Perce Road at $4.64 per gallon. Just across the border in Clarkston, price per gallon at the Costco pumps was $4.69.
Idaho ranks seventh in the nation for the most expensive fuel, behind only California ($6.09), Hawaii ($5.62), Alaska ($5.48), Nevada ($5.40), Oregon ($5.40) and Washington ($5.36). The national average was $4.68 on July 11.
Throughout the area, some residents have been curtailing their trips to save on fuel.
“We have been thinking of what things can be shaved down while we take this hit at the pump,” said Tracie Pottenger of Riggins. “We turned off Direct TV and just use Netflix and Hulu — still spendy but not as much.”
“As a family on one income, the increase in prices for not only gas, but food, as well, has affected us greatly. We went from being able to at least go to Grangeville fairly often to see my family, but now those trips have been limited to maybe once or twice a month,” said Bailey Stout of Kooskia. “Going to Lewiston is out of the question unless we plan for weeks in advance. It’s outrageous how much the cost of living has gone up in our small area, but the wages are still staying the same.”
“My husband and I are on fixed incomes, yet we find ourselves helping relatives who cannot afford gas or food,” said Cheryle Miller of Grangeville. “We are worried about basic supplies such as food, electric, gas, wood, insurance and medical, as well as food for our pets. God help us, with this administration, things will only get worse. Forget unnecessary travel or even necessary travel. Avoiding it whenever we can.”
Former Grangeville resident now of Wyoming, Reyna Phillips, said blaming the administration is “American-centric.” She spoke while she was on a trip to South America.
“It’s more than $10 a gallon here in South America, and they do not rely on the USA for fuel,” she said. “It’s a worldwide issue.”
Tonya Moore-Cassill of Grangeville spoke up on behalf of her father.
“He owns a boat. Besides God and family, fishing is his favorite thing to do at 75. The price of gas will and has already affected him from doing his favorite thing,” she said. “It hurts me so bad that a 75-year-old who is on a fixed income has to rethink about, ‘Can I go fishing today? Will it impact the other things that I need to pay for to live?’”
Moore-Cassill said her family will be staying home more this summer, as well.
“We have two teens who are driving and trying to work hard for their gas money. It literally takes most all of their pay,” she said. “As a family, we are all trying to help each other out, and support each other as much as we can. We usually all go camping; however, with the way gas price is right now we are downsizing on vehicles and, most sadly, our motor home.”
Many other Free Press and Clearwater Progress readers commented on Facebook that they are cutting back on trips to town, are walking to work, and even cutting down on the number of times they mow the lawn.
