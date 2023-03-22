GREENCREEK — A Grangeville man faces multiple felony charges following an alleged Saturday night high-speed pursuit that resulted in substantial damage to several law enforcement vehicles, as well as an area residence.
Idaho State Police is currently investigating the March 18 incident that also involved an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office deputy discharging a firearm at the suspect’s vehicle.
No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
A court hearing was pending as of press time for Justin Brannan, 39. According to an ICSO release, Brannan was arrested for eluding, malicious injury to property (for striking three patrol vehicles and the residence on Meadow Creek Road), aggravated battery on a law enforcement officers, all felonies; and misdemeanors resisting and obstructing, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
For purposes of public transparency, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer shared the following details on this incident that also would not interfere with the ISP investigation, he stated.
According to ICSO, an Idaho County Deputy attempted to stop a grey pickup going 76 miles per hour in a posted 55 mile per hour zone on Highway 162 near milepost 11. As the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, it continued at the same high rate of speed, and was observed to be driving in the wrong lane. The deputy activated his overhead lights and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle slowed down but did not stop until just before the stop sign at the intersection of Old Highway 7 and Highway 162.
As the deputy was attempting to contact the suspect, the suspect vehicle took off, continuing northbound on Meadow Creek Road. The suspect vehicle stopped, turned around, causing the deputy to turn around. This circle continued several times, with the deputy getting out of and back into his vehicle, attempting to get the driver to stop. The suspect’s pickup rammed the deputy’s patrol vehicle several times, pushing it off the roadway and rendering it inoperable.
At this time, three other deputies in three separate patrol vehicles had arrived. The second deputy was parking his patrol vehicle in front of the suspect vehicle, attempting to block the suspect’s vehicle in, when the suspect vehicle took off driving, ramming the second patrol vehicle. The second deputy was able to pull out into a field, turn around and continue after the suspect vehicle. At this time, the third and fourth deputies were behind and pursuing the suspect vehicle.
At a residence on Meadow Creek Road, the suspect vehicle rammed into a flatbed pickup, backed up, and rammed into it a second time. The suspect vehicle then rammed into the corner of the house near the garage, backed up and rammed it a second time. The second deputy arrived and parked his patrol vehicle and went to the house to check on the residents of the home.
The third and fourth deputies had stopped and exited their patrol vehicles, attempting to get the driver to stop and exit his vehicle, when the driver accelerated and rammed the fourth deputy’s patrol vehicle, spinning it 180 degrees. At this time, a deputy fired a single shot at the vehicle.
The suspect continued driving, again ramming the second deputy’s parked patrol vehicle head on, which rendered the suspect’s vehicle disabled.
Several other deputies arrived on scene, including assistance from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Brannan, was taken into custody.
