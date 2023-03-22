GREENCREEK — A Grangeville man faces multiple felony charges following an alleged Saturday night high-speed pursuit that resulted in substantial damage to several law enforcement vehicles, as well as an area residence.

Idaho State Police is currently investigating the March 18 incident that also involved an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office deputy discharging a firearm at the suspect’s vehicle.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments