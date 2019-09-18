An emphasis on drivers’ safety, conducted in Idaho County on U.S. Highway 12 by state and tribal police agencies, resulted in several dozen motorist contacts, along with traffic citations and two misdemeanor charges.
On Friday, Sept. 6, Idaho State Police District Two troopers and Regional Communications Center North Mobile Command Center, along with Nez Perce Tribal Police K9 and Montana Highway Patrol, conducted a high visibility enforcement emphasis on US12 from Lolo Hot Springs to the Montana border and into Montana.
Troopers made a total of 42 contacts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., which resulted in 13 speed and other aggressive driving citations, 15 verbal warnings, four written warnings, two K9 deployments, one alcohol open container charge, and one charge each of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
With high traffic that day, ISP District Two stated its thanks to the public for their cooperation and safe driving practices.
This summer, the Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funded four high visibility enforcements. During these different enforcement periods, law enforcement agencies were provided grant funding to put extra officers on the roads, looking for seat belt violations and aggressive and impaired drivers.
In addition to these grant-funded mobilizations, several media campaigns ran statewide encouraging everyone on the roads to make safe choices.
This summer, 91 people died as a result of traffic crashes according to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). This is down from the summer of 2018, when 101 people were killed in crashes during the same time period.
The summer months typically bring with them an uptick in deadly crashes both in Idaho and nationally. Because of this trend, the period of time between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend is often referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer Driving.
“Summer driving is a big concern of ours,” said Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. “This is why we work so closely with law enforcement agencies and other partners throughout the state to promote safe, engaged driving.”
