High winds, blowing snow, multiple vehicle slideoffs and accidents, and highway closures marked Friday the 13th across the Camas Prairie.
Moving into the area just before 6 a.m. last Friday, the storm reached sustained winds of up to 41 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service reporting station at Grangeville. Those winds moved snow accumulations, some of which were 15 inches or more, that came from the Nov. 9 event.
Drifting and blowing snow resulted in whiteouts and highway blockages, causing multiple cars and trucks to slide off U.S. Highway 95 between White Bird grade and south of Cottonwood, and at least one injury accident with the driver transported to Syringa Hospital for evaluation. Trees were blown down in multiple locations, and power poles were reported broken with lines in U.S. 95 approximately four miles north of Grangeville. One Avista power outage impacted approximately 140 customers in the Grangeville and Fenn areas.
As conditions hit their peak worst, the Idaho Transportation Department shut down U.S. 95 from the top of Winchester grade to the White Bird grade starting around 9 a.m.
“Prior to the closure, two semi trucks blocked the highway in both directions, due to the conditions,” said Idaho State Police Trooper Tauna Davis. “Wind speed was high and visibility was very low.”
Overall, the closure lasted approximately three hours, according to ITD spokesperson Megan Sausser.
“When the wind teams up with the snow, there’s not much we can do to keep the roads open, especially on the prairie,” she said.
Multiple agencies worked the closure, according to Davis, including the Idaho and Lewis county sheriff’s offices. Due to notifications and cooperation of drivers, agencies were able to quickly close down the highway to avoid more slideoffs and crashes.
“Everything went well,” Davis said. “We received a lot of support from drivers, as several called in informing us of the severity. All agencies worked together quickly and efficiently.”
