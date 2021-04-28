Reconstruction work begins next Monday, May 3, on State Highway 13 east of Grangeville. During the project — expected to last through mid-July — motorists should be prepared for delays up to 30 minutes when crews are on site.
The Idaho Transportation Department will resurface the highway, replace drains and address soft spots from milepost one to seven — which does not include Harpster Grade.
During daylight hours, a pilot car will guide one lane of traffic through the zone. The highway will open up to two lanes at night and on the weekends, but traffic will still be slowed by the gravel surface.
“Construction will be short but intense,” said ITD resident engineer Joe Schacher. “It’s desperately needed, so we were able to move up construction from 2022 to this year.”
Community members are invited to an informal open house at Grangeville City Hall, 225 West North Street, on Wednesday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to learn more.
Poe Asphalt will complete the repairs for $3.3 million, with work inspected by Jacobs of Boise.
