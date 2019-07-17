hn1.jpg
Photo by Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
Hillfolk Noir out of Boise played its “Junkerdash” music at the first Grangeville Free Summer Concert Series event Thursday, July 11, at Pioneer Park. The park was full of listeners, dancing kids and swimmers at the city pool on the warm summer night. The next concert is set for this Thursday, July 17, when Vintage Youth plays as a fund-raiser for the new park pavilion.

Summer fun at the concert series
