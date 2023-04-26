The Payette National Forest’s (PNF) Arctic Point Fire Lookout, one of the most remote PNF fire lookouts, is being restored; the Forest Service invites people to view their video on the project.

The Arctic Point Fire Lookout is the last Aermotor Company, galvanized steel fire lookout, still standing in the Frank Church River of No Return wilderness. The tower, built in 1936, has a view of the remote backcountry landscape. It stands 7,518 feet above mean sea level on the crest of a plateau above Arctic Creek, and the tower is approximately 80 feet tall. Located in the Salmon River Mountains, the fire lookout station is 2½ miles southwest of the Salmon River and 10 miles northeast of Chamberlain Guard Station. The Rocky Mountain-style log cabin, used as a residence by the guard, was added to the station in 1939.

