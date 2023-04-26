The Payette National Forest’s (PNF) Arctic Point Fire Lookout, one of the most remote PNF fire lookouts, is being restored; the Forest Service invites people to view their video on the project.
The Arctic Point Fire Lookout is the last Aermotor Company, galvanized steel fire lookout, still standing in the Frank Church River of No Return wilderness. The tower, built in 1936, has a view of the remote backcountry landscape. It stands 7,518 feet above mean sea level on the crest of a plateau above Arctic Creek, and the tower is approximately 80 feet tall. Located in the Salmon River Mountains, the fire lookout station is 2½ miles southwest of the Salmon River and 10 miles northeast of Chamberlain Guard Station. The Rocky Mountain-style log cabin, used as a residence by the guard, was added to the station in 1939.
“The way this project started was basically the lookout was last staffed in 1994. It was listed either in ’94 or ’95 on the National Register of Historic Places,” Morgan Zedalis, forest archeologist said in the Forest Service video. “And what that designation means is that we are required to maintain the property, which becomes a challenge when it’s not being staffed anymore.”
The Forest Service used the lookout seasonally for fire watch until 1995, when it was no longer staffed. In 2018, the cabin and lookout tower received some well-overdue maintenance. Forest Service staff and volunteers replaced rotting logs and support posts on the cabin, replaced the front porch floor and floor joists, replaced rotten roof sheathing and installed new fire-retardant shingles, reglazed windows in the cabin and lookout cab, and deep cleaned the cabin interior, which had been infested with rodents. Pack mules were used to transport materials and volunteers to assist with carpentry and restoration tasks.
“Frank Church wilderness is many things to many people,” commented Joshua Simpson, wilderness program manager, in the video. “First and foremost, it’s primarily known as the largest wilderness in the lower 48 states. It comprises around 2.4 million acres, it covers five national forests across two regions, and is managed by about eight ranger districts.”
This National Register listed property now has a new lease on life and restoration efforts that honor the history and stories of one of the most remote fire lookouts in the United States.
