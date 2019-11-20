Cottonwood
*The fourth annual Prairie Buy Local Holiday Gift Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cottonwood Community Hall, 506 King Street.
*Prairie League at Prairie High School will have its annual Daddy Date Night "Dads Are A Blessing" event Sunday, Nov. 24. Pictures will start at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Cost is $7.50 per person.
*Cottonwood Gun Club will host its annual Turkey Shoot, Sunday, Dec. 1, 8:30 a.m. All ages. Kitchen opened for breakfast and lunch. Look for details on Facebook or e-mail cottonwoodgunclub83522@yahoo.com.
Elk City
*The REACH Club is holding a Christmas bazaar, selling gifts on Nov. 19 and 20, and Dec. 3 and 4, at Elk City School from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Money made will be used for students to shop for their families for Christmas.
Grangeville
*Santa Claus will be visiting with the public and available for pictures in Grangeville this Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Blue Fox Theater. The event will start at approximately 2:30 p.m., following that afternoon’s matinee, Frozen II.
*The Camas Prairie Food Bank will have its regular distribution days on Tuesdays and Fridays during the holiday season, but will be closed the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29.
*Low income families in Grangeville, Harpster, Clearwater, Fenn or White Bird, are welcome to sign up their children for the Grangeville Tree of Sharing. To have your child’s wishes placed on the tree, you will need to sign up at the Department of Health and Welfare (216 South C Street) no later than Dec. 6. Anyone having questions may contact Linda at 208-983-2300-3. Those families living in other communities will need to sign up for the tree in their area. Trees with tags will be set up at a variety of businesses in the surrounding communities. Community members are invited to take a tag, fulfill a wish, wrap it and attach the tag, then return it to the tree or to DHW.
*Toys for Tots distribution in Grangeville is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center at 318 East Main Street. Call for sign-up prior to Dec. 15: Julie Bentley, 208-983-2183 (leave a message). Collection boxes for donated toys are at the following locations: Camas Lanes, P1FCU, the Veterans Center, Umpqua Bank and Larson’s in Grangeville and The Hangout in Cottonwood.
* Grangeville Church of the Nazarene’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m. at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. The public is encouraged to attend; the meal is entirely provided.
*Grangeville’s Winter Magic 12th annual tree lighting at Pioneer Park is set for Saturday, Nov. 30, 5:30 p.m. Grangeville Border Days Royalty will host the lighted Christmas Parade just prior to the lighting, with lineup at 4 p.m., parade at 5 p.m. This is sponsored by the Grangeville Horizons Recreation Committee and will include local talent and a visit from Santa on the fire truck.
*Cowboy Christmas Gift and Craft Bazaar is set for Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center, 318 E. Main Street, Grangeville. For vendor info call 208-983-1033.
Kamiah
*Kamiah Food Bank located at The Life Center (4432 Hwy 12, Kamiah) has changed distribution dates due to the holidays. Regular distribution will still occur on the second Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - noon. Changed dates are Monday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. to noon, instead of Thursday those weeks. For questions, call 208-935-0362 ext. 1.
*Wednesday, Nov 27: “I’m Thankful for Pizza, a Non-Turkey Day.” Hours of the YAB Teen Center are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pizza will be served at noon. Thanksgiving games and activities all day for teens (free).
Kooskia
*The Kooskia Holiday Farmers’ Market is set for Saturday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Kooskia City Hall, 26 Main Street. Admission is free and food and drinks, as well as a plethora of one-of-a-kind handmade and homemade items, will be available. Call 208-739-1602.
*Kooskia will have its Christmas tree lighting ceremony downtown Saturday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m. Visit with Santa and hear the Clearwater Valley High School choir.
Riggins
*A community Thanksgiving dinner, hosted by the Riggins Assembly of God Church and the Salmon River Community Church, will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, 6 p.m., at the SRHS mulitipurpose room. Hams and turkeys, potatoes, gravy, dressing, rolls, and table service will be provided; bring a side dish of vegetables, salad, or dessert to complete the dinner
*The Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street. Contact: Joni Shepherd 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725.
