Cottonwood
*The Monastery of St. Gertrude on Keuterville Road in Cottonwood will have a Christmas Morning Mass, Dec. 25, 11:30 a.m.; and will be host to the Idaho County Orchestra for a Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28.
Grangeville
*The Elks Lodge will be host to a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m., at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Tickets are $30 per person. Vintage Youth will provide music for dancing and Superior Events will do the catering. This is a semiformal to formal event and masks are required. Tickets at the door will be $40. Proceeds will go to support the Elks community programs.
Kamiah
*Dec. 25 and 26, the YAB Teen Center will be closed so everyone can spend time with their families. For details on all center activities, see the website at upriveryouth.org, or follow Upriver Youth Leadership Council on Facebook where events are updated frequently. Call 208-743-0392.
*Kamiah’s “Save the Pool” Crab Feed will be held Jan. 23, 24 and 25, 2020. Tickets are on sale at the Kamiah Flower Shoppe.
White Bird
*Pleasant View Baptist Church will hold a New Year’s Eve time of fellowship, a short devotional, games and food Tuesday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m.
