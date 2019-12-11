Idaho County is brimming with Christmas concerts, caroling and other events this holiday season.
Cottonwood
*The Prairie Junior Senior High School Christmas concert is set for tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., in the PHS gym.
*St. John Bosco Academy (formerly Summit) will hold its annual Christmas nativity play tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., at the school on Substation Road.
*Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster St., would like to invite everyone to its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. The choir will be performing the cantata “His Name is Jesus.” Light refreshments will be provided following the service.
Grangeville
*Toys for Tots distribution in Grangeville is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center at 318 East Main Street. Call for sign-up prior to Dec. 15: Julie Bentley, 208-983-2183 (leave a message). Collection boxes for donated toys are at the following locations: Camas Lanes, P1FCU, the Veterans Center, Umpqua Bank and Larson’s in Grangeville and The Hangout in Cottonwood.
*Adults of all ages are invited to the Senior Holiday Luncheon at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center Friday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. Names of all who attend will be placed in a drawing for prizes. Donations will benefit the senior nutrition program. This event is sponsored by Syringa Hospital and Clinics. For questions call Dana at 208-983-8571.
*GEMS has a variety of upcoming concerts: The middle school band and choir will present its Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. GEMS will hold its winter concerts Thursday, Dec. 12: K/1 will perform at 6 p.m.; 2/3 will perform at 6:45 p.m.; and the 4/5 concert is set for 7:30 p.m. All concerts will be in the multipurpose room.
*Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, will host its annual Breakfast with Santa Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Families are invited; everyone is welcome. Breakfast and pictures with Santa and treats for the kids will be provided.
*The Eagles Kids’ Christmas Sale is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Eagles Hall on C Street. This is a chance for children, ages 3 to 18, to shop for their families. This will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who have items to donate can drop them off at the hall.
*Grangeville United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas concert Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m.
*Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will have its Christmas Musical Celebration Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
*Cornerstone Christian Learning Center (located at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene) will present its Christmas program Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.
*Sts. Peter and Paul School will hold its Christmas program for all grades Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7:15 p.m., in the parish gym.
Harpster
*The Harpster Christmas Program is set for Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m., at the Harpster Community Building. This is an old-fashioned program of music, singing, poems, and readings. All are welcome; bring cookies to share after the program. Santa will visit and give out bags of goodies for the children and coffee will be available.
Kamiah
*Sunday, Dec. 15, Christmas Cookie Decorating for teens at the YAB Teen Center from 4- 6 p.m., (free).
*Thursday, Dec. 19, Upriver Rampage basketball games, boys and girls, Clearwater Valley at Kamiah.
*Friday, Dec. 20, Tween Time. Christmas cookies and crafts at the center, 10 a.m. to noon. Free activity for ages third through sixth grades.
*Friday, Dec. 20, Teen Center Christmas Party, 3 p.m., free for teens.
*Friday, Dec. 20, Christmas caroling for all ages; families welcome. Meet at the Teen Center, 413 Main Street, 5 p.m.
Kooskia
*The Clearwater Valley Junior Senior High School winter concert is tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., in the high school cafeteria. It will feature Christmas and holiday music from 6th-12th grade bands and choirs.
*The Clearwater Valley Elementary School winter concert is Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m., in the elementary school multipurpose room. This will feature music from the K-5th graders.
*Thursday, Dec. 19, Upriver Rampage basketball games, boys and girls, Clearwater Valley at Kamiah.
Riggins
*Jet Boater’s Winter Ball Fund-raiser will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., with dinner and dancing and an auction sale until 11:30 p.m.
*Riggins Assembly of God Church will host its annual Christmas program Sunday, Dec. 15. C.A.K.E., Christmas Acts of Kindness Experiment, is the name of this year’s program.
White Bird
*Those in the 83554 zip code area are invited to take part in the White Bird Lighting Contest. Judging is set for Friday, Dec. 13. Lights go on at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded during the Christmas parade.
*The annual Lighted Christmas Parade and fireworks show is set for Saturday, Dec. 14. This will include a cookie exchange and contest and Christmas craft fair at the WBARD building from 2 to 5 p.m. Call Brenda Heckman at 208-839-2303. The Lighted Christmas Parade will line up at 5 p.m. at the kiosk and the parade will come down the hill at 6 p.m. Following the parade, Santa will be on hand to give out candy canes and chili; cornbread, hot dogs and cocoa will be served by the bonfire. A fireworks show sponsored by Hammer Down will take place as well. For questions and parade entries e-mail whitebirdcity@outlook.com; or call city hall at 208-839-2294; Barbara Lowe at 208-839-2444; or Verna Lowe at 208-839-2777. The event is organized by White Bird Chamber of Commerce and Friends. Visit www.visitwhitebird.com.
