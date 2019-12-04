Events related to the holidays -- tree lightings, parades, concerts and more -- are happening throughout Idaho County.
Cottonwood
*Cottonwood Gun Club will host its annual Turkey Shoot, Sunday, Dec. 1, 8:30 a.m. All ages. Kitchen opened for breakfast and lunch. Look for details on Facebook or e-mail cottonwoodgunclub83522@yahoo.com.
*The 10th annual Prairie Shootout, a collaboration between Grangeville and Prairie high schools with the goal of raising money for local food banks, is set for Friday, Dec. 6. The schools come together to help the food banks as well as their schools’ respective basketball teams. Food and donations will be collected through Dec. 6.
*Cottonwood Gun Club will sponsor a Girls with Guns Christmas shopping and target shooting event Saturday, Dec. 7. Doors open at 2 p.m. and included will be wine tasting and several vendors. Lunch will be available.
*The Cottonwood Saddliers and Livestock 4-H Club is hosting the 17th Annual Cottonwood Lighted Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m., with free hot dogs, hot cocoa, and pictures with Santa at the Cottonwood Firehouse following the parade. Lineup is at 4:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for anyone who wants to enter the parade.
*The Prairie Junior Senior High School Christmas concert is set for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., in the PHS gym.
*St. John Bosco Academy (formerly Summit) will hold its annual Christmas nativity play Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., at the school on Substation Road.
Elk City
*The REACH Club is holding a Christmas bazaar, selling gifts Dec. 3 and 4, at Elk City School from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Money made will be used for students to shop for their families for Christmas.
Grangeville
*Low income families in Grangeville, Harpster, Clearwater, Fenn or White Bird, are welcome to sign up their children for the Grangeville Tree of Sharing. To have your child’s wishes placed on the tree, you will need to sign up at the Department of Health and Welfare (216 South C Street) no later than Dec. 6. Anyone having questions may contact Linda at 208-983-2300-3. Those families living in other communities will need to sign up for the tree in their area. Trees with tags will be set up at a variety of businesses in the surrounding communities. Community members are invited to take a tag, fulfill a wish, wrap it and attach the tag, then return it to the tree or to DHW.
*Toys for Tots distribution in Grangeville is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center at 318 East Main Street. Call for sign-up prior to Dec. 15: Julie Bentley, 208-983-2183 (leave a message). Collection boxes for donated toys are at the following locations: Camas Lanes, P1FCU, the Veterans Center, Umpqua Bank and Larson’s in Grangeville and The Hangout in Cottonwood.
*Beth Davis and Teri Wassmuth will present “Handle Your Sugar Habit,” Monday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., at the Umpqua Bank conference room. The hourlong sessions will go over sugar cravings and how to curb those as well as body image.
*The 33rd Annual Holiday Food and Gift Fair is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS). Contact Nancy Thompson at 208-983-2899 or 208-983-0420.
*The Grangeville United Methodist Church will host its annual Pie Fellowship and Bazaar event on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 10 a.m. Stop in for homemade mincemeat, other treats and crafts, as well as pie by the slice. The church is located at 404 West Main Street.
*Sts. Peter and Paul Christmas Bazaar and Luncheon is set for the parish center Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For questions, call or text Terri at 208-451-0380.
*Idaho Stars Dance Academy will host its “Winter Wonderland” dance recital Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1:30 p.m., at GHS. Cost is $2.50.
*All Veterans and families are invited to a Christmas dinner and party at the Idaho County Veterans Center on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. This event is sponsored by American Legion Post 37 and Crea DeHaven VFW Post 3520. Turkey, ham and dressing will be provided but guests are invited to bring a covered dish, salad or dessert. There will be a white elephant gift exchange, so bring along an unusual treasure to share. There will also be presents for kids younger than 12. Join with your fellow Vets to enjoy the festivities. The Idaho County Veterans Center is located at 318 East Main in Grangeville. For information, contact Jinny Cash at 208-983-1033 or e-mail idcovets@gmail.com.
*Centennial Evangelical Free Church has upcoming events as follows: Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Christ’s Prophecies Fulfilled Tree Lighting Program followed by a finger food potluck; Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. Christmas caroling followed by a soup/bread potluck; and Dec. 24, 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
*The Syringa Hospice Tree of Lights Memorial Service is set for Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the program starts at 2 p.m. The candlelight service will include a memorial service for loved ones, music, and inspirational poems. To allow time to prepare the personalized, handmade ornaments, donations should be received no later than Dec. 4. Mail or deliver to Syringa Hospital & Clinics Hospice, 607 West Main Street, Grangeville ID 83530 or pick up an envelope/form at the hospital and various businesses in town. The form can be downloaded at: www.syringahospital.org.
*Amy’s Full Belly Deli will host a soup making class Monday, Dec. 9, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 208-983-1714.
*Grangeville United Methodist Church choir will be sharing in song at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation on Monday, Dec. 9, at 4 p.m.
*Grangeville High School will host its Christmas concert Monday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., in the multipurpose room.
*Adults of all ages are invited to the Senior Holiday Luncheon at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center Friday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m. Names of all who attend will be placed in a drawing for prizes. Donations will benefit the senior nutrition program. This event is sponsored by Syringa Hospital and Clinics. For questions call Dana at 208-983-8571.
*GEMS has a variety of upcoming concerts: The middle school band and choir will present its Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m. GEMS will hold its winter concerts Thursday, Dec. 12: K/1 will perform at 6 p.m.; 2/3 will perform at 6:45 p.m.; and the 4/5 concert is set for 7:30 p.m. All concerts will be in the multipurpose room.
*The Eagles Kids’ Christmas Sale is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Eagles Hall on C Street. This is a chance for children, ages 3 to 18, to shop for their families. This will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who have items to donate can drop them off at the hall.
Harpster
*The Harpster Christmas Program is set for Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m., at the Harpster Community Building. This is an old-fashioned program of music, singing, poems, and readings. All are welcome; bring cookies to share after the program. Santa will visit and give out bags of goodies for the children and coffee will be available.
Kamiah
*Sundays, Dec. 8 and 15, Christmas movies and snacks start at 1:30 p.m. at the YAB Teen Center for teens (free).
*Sundays, Dec. 15, Christmas Cookie Decorating for teens at the YAB Teen Center from 4- 6 p.m., (free).
*Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department will present the annual Whoville Lighted Christmas Parade and Lighting Ceremony Friday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., on Main Street. Anyone can join the parade, starting at 5 p.m., at the Kamiah High School football field. Afterwards, visit Santa, have soup and desserts at the American Legion Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. A Whoville costume contest is set for 7 p.m.
*An Olde-Fashioned Christmas is set for Kamiah Saturday, Dec. 7. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m., at the American Legion Hall on Main Street. Activities will take place all day including sugar cookie decorating, photos with Santa, a gift-wrapping booth, crafts and gingerbread house making. At 11 a.m., Christmas carriage rides start at 11 a.m.
*As part of the Olde-Fashioned Christmas, the park lighting ceremony and cocoa with Santa, sponsored by the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park. This will be followed by the Olde-Fashioned Christmas Show featuring local talent at 6 p.m., at the American Legion Hall. An intermission is set for 7 p.m. with a pie social and Upriver Youth Leadership Council live tree auction at 7 p.m. (View trees at the hall Friday, 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) At 8 p.m., join with the community on Main Street for caroling and lanterns.
*As part of the Olde-Fashioned Christmas event, a Turkey, Ham and Bacon Shoot is set for Sunday, Dec. 8, 9 a.m., at the Kamiah Gun Club.
*Thursday, Dec. 19, Upriver Rampage basketball games, boys and girls, Clearwater Valley at Kamiah.
Kooskia
*The Clearwater Valley Junior Senior High School winter concert is Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., in the high school cafeteria. It will feature Christmas and holiday music from 6th-12th grade bands and choirs.
*The Clearwater Valley Elementary School winter concert is Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m., in the elementary school multipurpose room. This will feature music from the K-5th graders.
*Thursday, Dec. 19, Upriver Rampage basketball games, boys and girls, Clearwater Valley at Kamiah.
Lowell
*EMT (quick response unit) party is at Wilderness Inn in Lowell, Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m. This is a potluck and auction, and everyone is welcome. For questions call Penny Keck at 208-926-4548.
Orofino
* The annual Patchwork Bazaar is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., at Orofino Junior Senior High School.
Riggins
*Saturday, Dec. 7, Riggins Tree Lighting will take place downtown, 5:30 p.m. Doug and Sharon Boggan will provide hayrides and Santa will make an appearance. There will be Christmas caroling as well as cookies, hot chocolate and coffee.
*Riggins Elementary School students will be treated to Mrs. Fitch’s annual reading gift of Christmas stories Tuesday, Dec. 9, which includes hot chocolate, candy canes, and cookies served during story time. Additional RES activities include the following: Monday, Dec. 16, caroling through Riggins followed by hot chocolate and cookies; Wednesday, Dec. 18, Christmas play to be performed at SRHS; and Thursday, Dec. 19, Santa will visit Christmas parties, with early release at 12:45 p.m. for Christmas break.
*Jet Boater’s Winter Ball Fund-raiser will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., with dinner and dancing and an auction sale until 11:30 p.m.
White Bird
*Deck the Town in White Bird Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 2:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help decorate the bridge, the park and businesses.
*Those in the 83554 zip code area are invited to take part in the White Bird Lighting Contest. Judging is set for Friday, Dec. 13. Lights go on at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded during the Christmas parade.
*The annual Lighted Christmas Parade and fireworks show is set for Saturday, Dec. 14. This will include a cookie exchange and contest and Christmas craft fair at the WBARD building from 2 to 5 p.m. Call Brenda Heckman at 208-839-2303. The Lighted Christmas Parade will line up at 5 p.m. at the kiosk and the parade will come down the hill at 6 p.m. Following the parade, Santa will be on hand to give out candy canes and chili; cornbread, hot dogs and cocoa will be served by the bonfire. A fireworks show sponsored by Hammer Down will take place as well. For questions and parade entries e-mail whitebirdcity@outlook.com; or call city hall at 208-839-2294; Barbara Lowe at 208-839-2444; or Verna Lowe at 208-839-2777. The event is organized by White Bird Chamber of Commerce and Friends. Visit www.visitwhitebird.com.
*Pleasant View Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight service Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7 to 8 p.m.
*Pleasant View Baptist Church will hold a New Year’s Eve time of fellowship, a short devotional, games and food Tuesday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m.
Stites
*Stites’ Tree Lighting is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. Cocoa will be served after the lighting. People can bring cookies or desserts to share.
