Cottonwood
*Prairie High School will host its alumni games Monday, Dec. 23. Women’s game starts at 6 p.m.
*Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster St., would like to invite everyone to its Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. The choir will be performing the cantata “His Name is Jesus.” Light refreshments will be provided following the service.
*The Monastery of St. Gertrude on Keuterville Road in Cottonwood will have a Christmas Eve Mass, Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m. (caroling at 7 p.m.); a Christmas Morning Mass, Dec. 25, 11:30 a.m.; and will be host to the Idaho County Orchestra for a Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28.
Elk City
*Elk City School Christmas dinner and gifts from Santa will be Thursday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m., at the school. Bring a side dish.
*Elk City Baptist Church will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Community is invited.
Grangeville
*Toys for Tots distribution in Grangeville is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center at 318 East Main Street. Call for sign-up prior to Dec. 15: Julie Bentley, 208-983-2183 (leave a message). Collection boxes for donated toys are at the following locations: Camas Lanes, P1FCU, the Veterans Center, Umpqua Bank and Larson’s in Grangeville and The Hangout in Cottonwood.
*Everyone is welcome to join in a Christmas caroling/sing along at the Idaho County Veteran's center on Saturday, Dec 21. Bring your instrument if you want to play music instead of sing. The music starts at 2 p.m. Old fashioned Christmas fun for the whole family.
*The annual Christmas program at Gospel Tabernacle church, 613 N. State Street, will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22. Special music, scripture and poems will be featured, followed by refreshments and treats. Pastor Bill Wikoff welcomes the community.
* Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will have a Christmas Eve service Tuesday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.
*Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 311 South Hall Street, will be host to a Christmas Eve service, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.
*Grangeville Christian Church will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m., this year with a time of fellowship; cookies and coffee to follow.
*Grangeville United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Eve service Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m.
*The Elks Lodge will be host to a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball Tuesday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m., at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Tickets are $30 per person. Vintage Youth will provide music for dancing and Superior Events will do the catering. This is a semiformal to formal event and masks are required. Tickets at the door will be $40. Proceeds will go to support the Elks community programs.
Kamiah
*Thursday, Dec. 19, Upriver Rampage basketball games, boys and girls, Clearwater Valley at Kamiah.
*Friday, Dec. 20, Tween Time. Christmas cookies and crafts at the center, 10 a.m. to noon. Free activity for ages third through sixth grades.
*Friday, Dec. 20, Teen Center Christmas Party, 3 p.m., free for teens.
*Friday, Dec. 20, Christmas caroling for all ages; families welcome. Meet at the Teen Center, 413 Main Street, 5 p.m.
*Dec. 24, 25 and 26, the YAB Teen Center will be closed so everyone can spend time with their families. For details on all center activities, see the website at upriveryouth.org, or follow Upriver Youth Leadership Council on Facebook where events are updated frequently. Call 208-743-0392.
*Kamiah’s “Save the Pool” Crab Feed will be held Jan. 23, 24 and 25, 2020. Tickets are on sale at the Kamiah Flower Shoppe.
Kooskia
*The Clearwater Valley Elementary School winter concert is today, Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m., in the elementary school multipurpose room. This will feature music from the K-5th graders.
White Bird
*Pleasant View Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight service Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7 to 8 p.m.
*Pleasant View Baptist Church will hold a New Year’s Eve time of fellowship, a short devotional, games and food Tuesday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m.
Winchester
*Everyone invited to Winchester Community Church’s Christmas cantata presented by their adult and children’s choir, “Holy Child,” at the Sunday, Dec. 22, 10:30 a.m., worship service. Candy bags given out to everyone following the service. Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion service will be Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. Several musical numbers from the choir cantata will be included. New Pastor Brett Morris, PhD, will provide an inspirational message at both services. Winchester Community Church is on the corner of Algoma and McBeth Streets in Winchester, Idaho. For information, contact Janet Bly, e-mail: janetbly@connectwireless.us
