While several agencies and counties across the United States have decided against a PIT (Point In Time) homeless count for 2021 due to COVID-19, Idaho will still participate, although it may be a bit different this year.
The PIT count typically takes place across the U.S. the last Wednesday of each January. This year, that is next Wednesday, Jan. 27. It is a one-night count of both sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association is required by the U.S. Department of Urban Development (HUD) to obtain this count in Idaho. Idaho receives approximately $3 million a year to serve persons who are homeless.
HUD’s definition of homelessness for the PIT count does not include persons who may be staying with friends or relatives, in a hotel/motel, in a treatment facility, in jail, or in rapid rehousing or permanent housing project for formerly homeless persons.
“It is important to recognize that this is not an actual homeless count,” explained Steve Thomas, executive director of Family Promise of Lewis Clark Valley, Inc.
The nonprofit Family Promise partners with the faith community and local agencies to provide solutions for families in crisis. Their focus is to help adults with children to move from the homeless population to sustainable, permanent housing.
“It is impossible to count the homeless population, but the count we do gives us a snapshot in the life of the homeless population,” Thomas explained.
Reasons to count also include bringing visibility to populations of people in rural areas who do not typically receive attention; to know who is homeless and why; discover service needs; obtain new volunteers; and focus on new funding sources from local businesses, organizations, clubs, churches, foundations and individuals.
Thomas provided numbers from the 2019 and 2020 PIT counts that showed region 2 (Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties) had a 46 percent total increase in persons who are homeless from 2019 to 2020, for a total count of 268 people in 2020.
Statistics from 2016 to 2018 showed the PIT homeless rate hovering at about 2,000 persons. Rates in 2019 and 2020 looked closer to about 1,600.
Across the state, the surveys will be taken Jan. 27 by community leaders and volunteers, asking where the homeless person slept this night. The survey has several questions that will be filled out by a third-party volunteer; however, the questions that make the survey valid will include where the person slept, their birth date and at least part of their first and last names.
During a conference call for a Regional Housing Coalition meeting Jan. 12, Thomas said fewer questions — a one page survey — would be used this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We know it will be a different count this year, and do expect numbers to be lower,” he said, with not as many volunteers going out on the street to count, but rather asking those who they come in contact with organically.
Linda Bear, administrative assistant with Behavioral Health, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in Grangeville, agreed.
“Our lobby is closed so we just don’t have much traffic right now, though we are meeting with people for various reasons,” she said.
“We have pretty significant traffic here,” said Cliff McAleer, executive director of Sojourners Alliance, Moscow. Sojourners is a nonprofit organization that assists with ending a variety of barriers including homelessness. He said SA is currently working with people from all over — including in Cottonwood, Riggins, Grangeville and Orofino.
McAleer reported that from June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020, Sojourners assisted 22 people with homeless prevention and rehousing and 19 people (290 bed nights) with emergency shelter/motel vouchers; and from June 1, 2020, to Dec. 1, 2020, the organization helped 30 people with rehousing and 41 people (1,112) with emergency motel vouchers.
“A person has to be considered homeless to receive these services,” he explained. “The numbers are primarily from the Moscow area but also reflect some help in the Lewiston area and a few outlying areas.”
Sojourners Alliance is the Region 2 Access Point for anyone with housing needs to call and discuss their current situation. Call 208-310-4554. For details log onto www.idahohousing.com/homeless-resources.
