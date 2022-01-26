Tonight is the night for the Point In Time (PIT) homeless count for 2022.
The PIT count typically takes place across the U.S. on the last Wednesday of each January. It is a one-night count of both sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association is required by the U.S. Department of Urban Development (HUD) to obtain this count in Idaho. Idaho receives approximately $3 million a year to serve persons who are homeless.
HUD’s definition of homelessness for the PIT count does not include persons who may be staying with friends or relatives, in a hotel/motel, in a treatment facility, in jail, or rapid rehousing or permanent housing project for formerly homeless persons.
“It is important to recognize that this is not an actual homeless count,” explained Steve Thomas, executive director of Family Promise of Lewis Clark Valley, Inc.
The nonprofit Family Promise partners with the faith community and local agencies to solve families in crisis. Their focus is to help adults with children to move from the homeless population to sustainable, permanent housing.
“It is impossible to count the homeless population, but the count we do gives us a snapshot in the life of the homeless population,” Thomas explained.
Reasons to count also include bringing visibility to populations of people in rural areas who do not typically receive attention; knowing who is homeless and why; discovering service needs; obtaining new volunteers; and focusing on new funding sources from local businesses, organizations, clubs, churches, foundations and individuals.
Across the state, the surveys will be taken tonight by community leaders and volunteers, asking where the homeless person slept this night. The survey has several questions that a third-party volunteer will fill out; however, the questions that make the survey valid will include where the person slept, their birth date and at least part of their first and last names.
Sojourners Alliance is the Region 2 Access Point for anyone with housing needs to call and discuss their current situation. Call 208-310-4554. For details log onto www.idahohousing.com/homeless-resources.
Contact Thomas at Family Promise at steve@familypromiselc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.