A Peck man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a homicide incident at a forest campground discovered on Sunday.
Chase William Chandler, 24, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Peck. He is currently being held in the Nez Perce County Jail, with bond set at $500,000. At this point, a court hearing has not yet been set.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), the victim is identified as Wayne Michael Hodges, 24, of Orofino.
The incident began with a Sept. 26 report to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office of a camper fire in an undeveloped campground on Forest Service Road 103, according to ICSO. The reporting party advised there was a deceased person at the camper. This was determined to be in Idaho County, and both Idaho and Clearwater county deputies responded.
An autopsy conducted Sept. 27 determined Hodges had injuries consistent with homicidal violence. Investigation led detectives to apply for an arrest warrant for Chandler.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. ICSO asks if the public has any information regarding this case to contact them: 208-983-1100, option 0.
In an ICSO statement: “The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office worked closely with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation. ICSO would like to thank the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke, the Ada County Coroner’s Office, the Idaho State Police and the Lewiston Police Department for their cooperation and assistance on this case.”
