GRANGEVILLE — Vaccines were the topic of a major discussion at the Nov. 23 Syringa board of trustees meeting.
Syringa put out a press release Nov. 22 stating it is complying with a federal health rule that requires healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have made the vaccination a mandate, and all healthcare workers must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. Noncompliance will result in termination of Medicare contracts. Approximately two-thirds of all healthcare provided by Syringa falls under the CMS contract.
Board chair Leta Strauss read aloud a letter from the board to Syringa hospital employees.
“We are sorry this is causing so much stress and anxiety … . We have no choice but to comply with the federal mandate. We sincerely hope to not lose any employees due to this mandate,” the letter read in part.
“Our obligation is to provide medical care for our community, and to not comply would end our CMS contract,” CEO Abner King reiterated. “The ramifications for us, if we do not comply, would be catastrophic.”
“We’re not in a position to stand up for individual freedoms unless we just want to close the hospital,” he sighed.
CMS had set Dec. 6 as a deadline for healthcare workers to receive the full dose of a two-dose COVID vaccine or a one-dose COVID vaccine prior to providing any care, treatment or other services.
King said he knows there “hasn’t been much notice. I’ve never been through something like this where there’s only 30 days to implement.”
“It’s a difficult time,” Strauss agreed. “All we can do is keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
