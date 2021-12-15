GRANGEVILLE — "Thank you for braving the snow and being here with us today,” Dr Kelby Wilson told a full house at the Syringa Hospice Tree of Lights memorial celebration Sunday, Dec. 12. The 23rd annual event was held at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center.
Dr. Wilson is in his first year as hospice medical director, taking over for former Syringa doctor Danny Griffis.
Wilson thanked the program and its volunteers for organizing the event, as well as the work they do for the many hospice patients throughout the year.
“It can sometimes be scary to face our own mortality,” Wilson acknowledged, adding the day was a time to “remember and focus on our relationships with each other.”
Hand-crocheted ornaments were created by area nurse Teresa York and her sister, Shelly. They bore names of lost loved ones and were hanged on a tree. Each year, the event is a fund-raiser remembrance for those who send in donations and names. Those who attend the service are able to take ornaments home, while others are mailed.
The afternoon included readings by a variety of hospice volunteers, prayers by hospice chaplain pastor Larry Clark, as well as music by community members and hospice friends.
Contact Syringa Hospice at 607 West Main Street, Grangeville ID 83530; 208-983-8550; www.syringahospice.org.
