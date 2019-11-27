GRANGEVILLE – Syringa Hospice volunteers have been busy for weeks making ornaments to honor loved ones who have died.
The annual Syringa Hospital Tree of Lights Memorial Service is set for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
This year’s ornaments are wooden trees.
“My husband cut out all the trees and we spray painted them white,” explained volunteer Eileen Uhlenkott.
Volunteers spent time stamping on each side of the ornament and hand-decorating each with unique embellishments. No two ornaments are alike.
Each ornament will have the name of the loved one printed and placed on the string hanger.
Those wishing to donate toward a handmade ornament in memory of a loved one can pick up an envelope form at Syringa Hospital, hospice and at various businesses throughout town or download the form at www.syringahospital.org. Memorial donations and names can also be listed on a piece of paper and mailed to Syringa Hospital and Clinics Hospice, 607 West Main Street, Grangeville ID 83530.
The list of honorees will be read at the memorial Dec. 8. A candlelight service will be held and also included will be music and poems.
Ornaments will be hanged on a tree at the senior center and can either be collected that day or mailed to a recipient of choice.
To allow time for personalization on the handmade ornaments, donations should be received no later than Wednesday, Dec. 4.
