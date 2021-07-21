RIGGINS — It’s time to grab the family, beverages and join in the fun for Riggins’ Hot Summer Nights 2021.
Gates open Friday, July 23, at 4 p.m., at the Riggins City Park. Dave Dixon will offer the National Anthem at 5:45 p.m., followed by the kids show with hypnotist Justin James.
The amateur talent show is set for 7 p.m., with $1,500 in prizes available.
“The Wildest Hypnosis Show in America — Through the Mind,” with Justin James is set for 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 24, will start with the car show registration at 9 a.m. This is open to antiques, classic cars and trucks and hot rods. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the car show will run through 3 p.m. Trophies, door prizes and music will be part of the events.
At 7 p.m., get ready to enjoy a tribute to the music of the band Journey with “Wheel in the Sky Northwest.”
Wheel in the Sky features a five-piece band of all Northwest musicians who play Journey and Steve Perry music. Ray Novelli offers vocals, backed up by Ron Fincher on drums, Don Fincher on bass, J.W. Robertson on keyboards and Mario Licciardi on guitar.
