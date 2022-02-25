BOISE - The Idaho House Legislation passed House Bill 547, with 53 in favor and 15 against, after a long debate Monday morning, Feb. 21. House Bill 547, sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, aims to stop “ballot harvesting”, a practice where an individual or group collects absentee or mail ballots and delivers them to a county office for counting which can possibly lead to election integrity concerns.
The legislation would prohibit the “harvesting” practice by limiting ballot handling to those authorized to do so pursuant to Idaho law.
This bill is based on the recommendations of the bipartisan commission on Federal Election Reform and would limit ballot handling to election officials, U.S mail carriers, employees or nationwide parcel delivery businesses, and acknowledge family members.
Idaho does not currently experience significant problems with ballot harvesting; however, it has become a widespread practice in some other states, where its practice places many voters' ballots and the sanctity of their vote, into the hands of those who may have a conflict of interest in the election outcome. These individuals may have a political incentive to deliver to the county clerk certain ballots, but not others, based on the ballot harvester’s perception and knowledge of the voter's choice.
Rep. Moyle said this bill provides a misdemeanor instead of a felony to anyone who is in possession of 10 or less ballots, as well as provides the ability for a roommate to deliver your ballot if necessary.
“In Idaho, voting should be easy,” said Rep. Moyle. “And in Idaho, cheating should be hard.”
Before the body was a letter in opposition from the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities that District 16 Representative Colin Nash referenced in his statement, which talks about how people with disabilities need assistance with voting.
Rep. Nash said that this law could come into conflict with both the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
“There is no shame in needing assistance to vote,” said Nash. “It is a constitutional right, and it's my opinion, consent should be enough to give someone your ballot.”
HB 547 provides a third degree of consanguinity, the fact of being descended from the same ancestor, meaning that your cousin or other relative cannot take your ballot to the Elections Office without getting charged with a misdemeanor.
“There’s no universally accepted definition of crime,” said Nash. “Crime is whatever the legislature says it is.
Rep. Nash finished his opposition with a direct quote from the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities letter saying, “A worker can assist an individual with a disability as protected by the Voting Rights Act and the Americans with Disability Act. If you are concerned about a person’s fraudulent voting in place of an individual, then make that a felony, which I would point out, already is.”
Rep. Ilana Rubel (D), District 18, spoke in opposition to the bill.
“Even a misdemeanor can mess with people's lives. There are jobs you can’t get, places you can’t travel to if you have a misdemeanor on your record or a felony,” she said. “I don’t think we should be making crimes out of things that aren’t bad. In fact, I really don't think we should be making good deeds into crimes. I think crimes should be things that people viscerally know are bad.”
Rep. Rubel said she has dropped off ballots for many voters in the past without ever knowing if they voted for her or not. Rubel also emphasized the worry senior citizens have about mailing their ballot on time if unable to go themselves, and helping when needed shouldn't be a crime.
“We don't ban driving because it's possible somebody could drive drunk. We ban drunk driving, we ban bad behavior,” said Rep. Rubel. “We don't ban good behavior simply because it's conceivable that somebody could do it badly.”
Rubel believes that as we regulate ballot integrity, there should be two basic principles to live by, which are: Not to create more problems than we are solving, and to not bring in regulations that make it harder for particular groups, such as senior citizens, or people with disabilities, to vote. Rep. Moyle emphasized how this bill does not limit, but protects.
In closing the debate, Moyle said “One single ballot can make a difference in an election. One single ballot can change an election. This bill isn’t trying to make it more difficult to have a ballot or vote, it's trying to make it more secure. It's trying to protect your right; it's trying to protect the voters.”
All 12 of the Democratic Legislation and three of the Republican Legislation voted in opposition to the bill. House Bill 547 passed the House of Representatives and will be transmitted across the rotunda, the Senate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.