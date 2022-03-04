BOISE – House Bill 620 “protects the identity of people who have not gone through the due process yet and puts their mugshots out there before the time is right,” said Rep. Marco Erickson from District 33, when leading off the discussion on the bill.
House Bill 620, sponsored by Rep. Brooke Green and Rep. Erickson, protects the booking image or mugshot of an individual who, within 24 hours of booking, has been detained or hospitalized for mental purposes. This bill would prohibit law enforcement from publicly releasing the booking image described in this bill provided that the crime was a misdemeanor not involving assault or battery.
The Due Process Clause does not prohibit the government from depriving someone of “substantive” rights such as life, liberty, or property.
“This bill specifically narrows the focus on those individuals that had to have mental health holds within 24 hours,” said Rep. Erickson. “It doesn’t hinder any of the other parts that are important if it concludes public safety in finding a suspect.”
Rep. Green stood in front of the legislature to share a touching, personal story relating to House Bill 620.
“I don't stand here easily as the next story is incredibly hard, incredibly important. I stand before you with a heavy heart and highlight the practice that is all too common has consequences,” she said. “I’m here a little bit more vulnerable because the story I will tell you will give you a glimpse into the struggles that we face trying to help somebody when they have no other resources left.”
Rep. Green considers friendship to be one of the most precious gifts in life. With having a 20 year-long friendship, Green started to detect changes and struggles with one of her friends, which would result in a “grueling three months.”
“On several occasions, I had to stand on her lawn and make the decision to call law enforcement for help – and on one hand to get her the help she so deserves, on the other hand, ruin her career.” Rep. Green continued by saying, “we called the Mobile Crisis Unit in law enforcement 11 times, and they kept telling us that ‘until she hurt herself or others there's nothing we can do’ and that's a high threshold and respectfully so.”
Rep. Green’s friend, Jessica Harrison was later arrested for disturbing the peace and trespassing. While being placed in Idaho City County Jail she was later transferred to a facility to get the help they were desperately trying to get her.
Rep. Green brought to the attention of the House Legislature that “Six media outlets took her mugshot and plastered it all over the news because the executive director of the association is incredibly influential in this body. Her mugshot was sensationalized for entertainment purposes. A week later my friend would be released, a month or so later my friend would lose her job.”
On Nov. 19, Jessica Harrison took her life by suicide. Approximately 10 days later, all charges were dropped as she was never convicted, however, “Jesse was convicted by public opinion,” said Green. “The image of her worst day was captured in perpetuity.”
While recognizing this is no easy task being put forward, Rep. Green believes individuals deserve due process instead of convicting them via mugshot, and we need to give them the dignity to get them the help they very much need.
Rep. Bruce Skaug spoke in favor of HB 620 by saying, “these are not people who are having a depressing day or a sad time, these are people with real mental illness; they are not themselves and need to be committed to a hold.”
House Bill 620 later passed 69 in favor with one absent. The bill will now move to the Senate.
