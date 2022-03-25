BOISE – House Bill 775, a piece of legislation that would have required all Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) that facilitates the resettlement of refugees to report their age, sex, and country of origin, died in the Senate Judiciary & Rules Committee on Monday, March 21.
This bill would require the governor, two state agencies, the local country commissioner, and the mayor to receive information on each refugee seeking asylum in Idaho. If an organization that facilitates refugees refuses to comply with the reporting requirements of HB 775, the NGO would lose tax-exempt status.
Rep. Sage Dixon proposed the bill to the committee saying HB 775 would provide information on who’s coming into the state so Idaho could ensure better services to refugees.
Testifiers from refugee resettlement agencies, church groups, and refugee volunteers spoke in opposition to HB 775.
Jeff Wordle said the vagueness of the bill and the language about reporting is not adequately tied to what constitutes assisting and resettlement and that we should do nothing, other than embrace and support those who have been fully vetted and come to this country as refugees.
“Our top priority is the privacy and dignity of the people that we serve,'' said Holly Beech, communication specialist and media contract from the Idaho Office for Refugees. “I don't think anybody would want their information to be required to be tracked on a government list, especially if you’re fleeing a government that potentially was already targeting you.”
Georgette Siqueiros said, “this targeted mandate is unfairly collecting and tracking information of a collected group of new Idahoan residences focused solely on their immigration status.”
After House Bill 775 passed in the House Chamber last week with 50 in favor, 18 against, and 2 absent, the bill was later motioned to be held in committee.
“Rep. Dicon, we appreciate you bringing that. For me, it just needs a bit more work,” said chairman Todd Lakely.
After being revised and introduced twice this legislative session, House Bill 775 was motioned to be held in committee, killing the bill.
