BOISE – “We have a long-standing American tradition of serving as a place of safe harbor in a complicated world for refugees fleeing violence and persecution,” said Rep. Lauren Neochea, in opposition to House Bill 775.
HB 775 would require all Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that facilitates the resettlement of refugees in the state of Idaho to report their age, sex, and country of origin. This information is given to certain state agencies as well as to the Board of County Commissioner and the mayor of each city, where the refugee is being placed.
“House Bill 775 is merely asking those entities that are bringing refugees into the state of Idaho to report those refugees quarterly to the entities listed in the bill,” said Rep. Sage Dixon when opening the debate. “Those ‘entities’ would be the governor, the Director of the Department of Labor, the Director of the Department of Health and Welfare, the County Commissioners, and the mayors of the cities where applicable in doing that.”
Under the provisions of HB 775, An NGO that fails to abide by the provisions of the bill shall not be eligible for a tax exemption. Losing a tax exemption means a nonprofit is no longer exempt from federal income and will have to pay corporate income tax moving forward.
NGOs don't require a lot of extra funds, so when the government puts these enforcements on these entities, we take away their precious resources, that they ought to be using to serve refugees and help them make a successful transition to life here in the United States, Rep. Neochea explained to the House Chamber.
Rep. Bruce D. Skaug spoke in favor of the bill, saying the Bosnian refugees he directly supported are wonderful citizens of the community here in Boise and says that HB 775 does not allow personal information on individual refugees to be given out and for that, he will give his yes vote
“In all my life I’ve rarely met more enthusiastic lovers of America and of freedom than refugees, they have gone through absolute hell to get here, and they are our biggest cheerleaders,” said Rep. Ned Burns. “They’re hard workers, they’re business owners, they put their kids in our schools, they pay their taxes and they become model citizens and model Americans.”
Rep. Burns urged the chamber to vote in opposition to HB 775 by saying we shouldn’t keep tabs on those who come here to find freedom.
Rep. Dixion closed the debate by saying, “It's not an effort to impugn the folks that are being brought in Idaho but it's an effort that information will be provided for these agencies that need to serve them and protect them and I hope you can see value in that.”
House Bill 775 passed the House Chamber with 50 in favor, 18 against, and 2 absent. This bill will return to the Senate Chamber.
