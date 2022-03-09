BOISE — Two House Bills were introduced to the State Affairs Committee on Wednesday, March 2, which would affect current voting procedures right before Idaho’s upcoming primary elections in May.
Representative Dorothy Moon (R) presented HB 692, which prohibits affidavits in lieu of identification when registering or voting at the polls.
The bill offers several changes to acceptable forms of identification required to vote as well as changes to the process for registering to vote. Student ID cards and signed voter affidavits would no longer be accepted to verify a voter.
Under current law, Idahoans who wish to register to vote on election day, need proof of residency; with HB 692, voters will need a current Idaho driver’s license, recent utility bill, a U.S. passport or birth certificate to prove identity and U.S. citizenship. This bill also provides a fund to be created for Idahoans who do not have a driver’s license or state ID card, to attain free identification cards to be used for voting.
Representative Moon explained HB 692 will help improve voting security and amend the law so only U.S. citizens can vote, with proper identification and proof of residency.
“Removing the affidavit, it just needs to happen. If one illegal vote gets in and cancels your legal vote, that is wrong, and that is part of this election integrity… This is a no-brainer,” said Moon.
All testifiers were in opposition to the bill during the committee hearing, including testimony from several high-school students, who expressed these new changes would discourage new voters from taking part.
Canyon County Clerk, Chris Yamamoto, gave testimony against the bill. While he appreciated the idea of funding for free ID cards, he focused on parts of the bill he considered unnecessary challenges for citizens to get their votes in.
“I think proving citizenship here [with HB 692], while very well-intended, will make it harder for naturally born citizens to vote than naturalized citizens,” he said. He expressed his approval of the funding for free identification cards.
The committee approved sending HB 692 to the floor with a 9-2 vote.
The second bill, HB 693, was introduced by Representative Priscilla Giddings (R), which prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes. Several counties in Idaho currently use absentee ballot drop boxes, including Owyhee County and Ada County.
“We encourage voter turnout, we want people to vote as much as possible. But we also need secure and fair elections,” said Rep. Giddings.
Owyhee County Clerk, Angela Barkell, gave her testimony against HB 692, explaining absentee ballot drop boxes are a convenience for citizens and ensure that it is a secure process.
“I have always looked at my responsibility as the county clerk and the chief election official in our county to be a facilitator to the voter and not to be the gatekeeper. That is up to the voter, it’s their right, and my job is to help them,” said Barkell.
After a failed motion to keep the bill in the committee, the original motion to pass HB 692 to the House floor was approved with a 10-3 vote and do-pass recommendation.
