BOISE -- The House Resources and Environment committee voted Jan. 27 to send a memorial expressing support for a proposed phosphate mine in Caribou County to the full House for approval.
The memorial asks for support from federal agencies and Idaho’s congressmen to move the permitting process along for fertilizer company Itafos Conda’s proposed phosphate mining operation located about 19 miles northeast of Soda Springs.
Phosphate, a key component of many agricultural fertilizers, has been mined from the company’s Rasmussen Valley site for decades. But Itafos Conda’s general manager, Tim Vedder, told the committee that mine is nearing the end of its lifespan, with only about five years of production left. The new mine project, dubbed Husky 1/North Dry Ridge, would extend the company’s phosphate mining prospects in southeast Idaho well into the 2030’s, Vedder said.
“[The new project] will make sure the positive impact on our 500-plus employees and their families, as well as farmers across Idaho, continues for years to come,” Vedder said.
The proposed mine would occupy land already leased by Itafos from the federal government as well as some neighboring private lands.
The bill expresses support for the project at the state level and asks for ongoing support from the Bureau of Land Management and other federal agencies, who have the ultimate say on the project’s future.
Sponsored by Rep. Marc Gibbs (R-Grace, Dist. 32) and Sen. Mark Harris (R-Soda Springs, Dist. 32), it asks federal agencies to “commit adequate, experienced, and knowledgeable personnel and sufficient financial resources” in order to finish environmental impact reviews and permitting processes required to begin work on the site.
The bill also affirms legislators’ belief that Itafos will continue to manage its mines according to best environmental and safety practices, and emphasizes the economic benefit continued mining could bring to the area.
“Caribou County and my district rely on mining for their economic well-being,” Rep. Gibbs told the committee. “And a domestic source of phosphate is invaluable to Idaho farmers.”
The committee voted unanimously to send the memorial to the House floor for a vote with a “do pass” recommendation. If approved by the full House, copies of the memorial will be sent to the President and Idaho’s members of Congress, as well as Cabinet members and agency heads with a say in the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.