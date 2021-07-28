BOISE — The House Ethics Committee will hold a public hearing next week to consider two ethics complaints filed against Dist. 7A Rep. Priscilla Giddings, alleging she acted in a manner “unbecoming a representative.”
According to the Idaho Legislature’s House Journal, the committee received two complaints against Rep. Giddings (R-White Bird) in April and May. The journal states the committee conducted a preliminary investigation and found probable cause exists that misconduct may have occurred regarding a portion of each complaint.
According to news reports, the first complaint was filed by Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, on April 19, stating Giddings revealed the name and photo of the 19-year-old legislative staffer who accused former Dist. 6 Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, of rape. The second complaint, which was filed on May 3, lists two reasons for conduct unbecoming — the first was Giddings’ alleged actions in revealing the legislative intern’s information, and the second was allegedly misrepresenting her actions when she appeared before the ethics committee during von Ehlinger’s hearing.
The ethics committee public hearing will be held at the Idaho Capitol on Monday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m., MDT.
Providing comment concerning the matter, Giddings provided the Idaho County Free Press the following statement:
“As a decorated Air Force officer and a recognized women’s advocate, I take a backseat to no one in standing up for the rights of victims,” Giddings said. “Sadly, this kind of dirty politics is par for the course for House Speaker and now Lt. Governor candidate Scott Bedke. While it’s disheartening to see him abuse his position in an attempt to smear a political rival, this is the way he has run the State House, and it’s how he will operate if he is elected Lt. Governor,” she said. “The people of Idaho deserve better than business-as-usual in Boise.”
In a July 21 release, Speaker of the House and candidate for Idaho’s Lt. Governor, Scott Bedke, responded to claims made by Giddings:
“The timeline of events simply doesn’t match Rep. Giddings’ assertion that there is some type of political smear campaign targeting her based upon the ethics investigation,” said Speaker Bedke. “Her attempt to excuse Rep. von Ehlinger’s conduct through her admitted publication of his alleged victim’s information is worthy of investigation by the Ethics Committee. This is why I signed on with 24 other House members to make that request on May 3rd, 2021. Rep. Giddings did not declare her intention to seek a statewide office until May 21st, 2021. Rep. Giddings is now attempting to deflect and use the investigation as a fund-raising tactic.
“I believe all elected officials should be held to a higher ethical standard — that was the intent of adding my name to the letter. I am looking forward to the fair and impartial deliberations of the ethics committee on this issue,” Bedke said.
•
— Information for a portion of this story came from Associated Press coverage and the Idaho Legislature’s House Journal.
