BOISE – There was lots of testimony and discussion on Wednesday, March 1, as the Idaho House Education Committee considered a pair of library bills.
According to its statement of purpose, HB 227 “requires public schools and community libraries to take reasonable steps and provide age-appropriate material to our local communities.”
There was a lot of testimony brought to the committee hearing to discuss this bill.
Testimony in favor suggested the bill “empowers parents to make choices for their families about what library materials they deem appropriate for their families,” Lance McGraff, educational technology coordinator/eServices librarian of the University of Idaho, told the committee. Others in support suggested it brings communities and library recommendations together.
Testimony against the bill suggested it is a “culture war, bringing forth someone’s own personal values,” Destiny Heart said.
There was much discussion among committee members, and eventually, the committee adjourned without voting on the legislation. Whether the bill comes back up for further discussion and a vote remains to be seen.
A second bill before the committee that day also drew lots of testimony for and against and discussion. HB 139 would require “public schools and community libraries to take reasonable steps to restrict children's access to material that is obscene or harmful to minors.” It was held in committee on a 9-8 vote.
