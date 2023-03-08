Idaho Capitol Building photo

Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

BOISE – There was lots of testimony and discussion on Wednesday, March 1, as the Idaho House Education Committee considered a pair of library bills.

According to its statement of purpose, HB 227 “requires public schools and community libraries to take reasonable steps and provide age-appropriate material to our local communities.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments