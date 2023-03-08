GRANGEVILLE — State investigation continues into last week’s residential fire in Grangeville that claimed the life of a mother and son.
Mary E. Lyons, 88, and Brett C. Lyons, 63, were pronounced dead last Thursday, March 2, at Syringa Hospital.
According to Fire Chief Brian Perry, Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department, speculation is a chimney issue may have been a factor in what is determined as an accidental fire.
A final report from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is pending. As the deaths were unattended, as per fire department procedure, the bodies were transported to Boise for autopsy.
Two smoke detectors were in the residence; however, “There were no batteries in either one of them,” Perry said.
That Thursday, Idaho County Dispatch received a 10:09 p.m. call from a passerby stating she could see flames inside the Lyons’ corner lot home at 515 South Meadow Street and East South 4th Street. Overall, 13 firefighters responded with three city vehicles and one rural department engine for mutual aid.
“The fire was very compartmentalized,” said Perry. “The house was very well-constructed,” noting the home was shiplapped inside and out, hand-nailed and “made of materials that will take more heat and more fire, and keep their structural integrity more than today’s construction,” he said.
“The fire itself was quite small,” he continued, and was largely starved of air until a front window broke out from the heat that built up in the home, “but we were on scene and up and running by then.”
The first firefighter was on scene within three minutes of the call, and the first engine was on scene within seven minutes.
Initial tactics were to conduct a VIS (Vent, Isolate and Search), Perry explained, in which two interior teams were sent into the home, without hoses, to do a rapid search.
“The front door team found the first occupant within 15 feet of the front door. That’s when we knew we had an occupied structure,” he said. A neighbor informed firefighters there was another person in the residence, and a subsequent search located the second victim on the main floor.
Once crews had 100% cleared the interior, he said, efforts went into full structure ventilation and isolation to “keep the fire from spreading into the roof structure, and put it out.”
“We had a pretty tight handle on it within two hours of arriving on scene,” Perry said, which at that time the fire was in mop-up stage. Structurally, the house is intact, he said, again, due to the construction; however, it is undetermined whether damage is significant enough for the home to be considered a total loss.
Next of kin has been notified, and according to Perry, both city fire and police department personnel will be conducting scene monitoring, pending resolution of the investigation. Two cats belonging to the Lyons were also lost in the fire.
Fatal residential fires are a rarity within Idaho County and Grangeville in particular. Perry, who has been on the department for 22 years, said the last fire-related fatality he could recall would be the deaths of Bruce and Lynn Peeples in 1994. Bodies of the couple were found April 2, 1994, in their Florence Street home by firefighters responding to a structure fire report. Investigation determined the couple had been strangled and that the fire had been intentionally set to destroy evidence of the crime.
In a statement released last Friday by Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”
Perry thanked assistance on scene by Avista, Syringa Hospital, Grangeville Police Department and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
“From a fire department point of view, I’m super impressed by the department response times and the commitment to our community,” Perry said. “I’m super happy with my group of people.”
And as a public reminder, he added, “Check the batteries in your smoke alarms.”
