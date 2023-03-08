GRANGEVILLE — State investigation continues into last week’s residential fire in Grangeville that claimed the life of a mother and son.

Mary E. Lyons, 88, and Brett C. Lyons, 63, were pronounced dead last Thursday, March 2, at Syringa Hospital.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments