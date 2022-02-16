Last Friday, Feb. 11, Idaho House Republicans passed House Bill 481, which raises the threshold for the homestead exemption to property taxes.
According to the Idaho House Republican Caucus, the homestead exemption cuts in half the home value used to calculate property taxes owed, and this bill raises the maximum dollar amount, allowing more Idaho families to benefit from lower property taxes under the homestead exemption.
“Because property taxes are set at the local level, the amount we can do about them is limited, but this bill allows the legislature to directly help relieve the property tax burden on the Idahoans who need it most,” said Representative Charlie Shepherd (R-Pollock), the bill’s sponsor. “Idahoans are in desperate need of property tax relief, and this bill allows us to give our people that relief while not overstepping our bounds or making an unnecessary override of local control.”
The previous maximum was 125 percent of the median value of all homestead-exempted homes in the county; under House Bill 481, the maximum will be raised to either 150 percent of that median value or $300,000, whichever is higher.
Shepherd’s proposal is to soften the blow of last year’s HB 389 on needy seniors who get the Circuit Breaker property tax reduction. A different version from Sen. Regina Bayer earlier passed the Senate unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.