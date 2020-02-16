BOISE -- A resolution creating a day of remembrance in Idaho for missing and murdered indigenous persons was introduced unanimously by the House Health and Welfare committee last Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy (R-Genesee) introduced the resolution, which aims to bring awareness to the high rates of violence and homicide against Native American populations. The bill would designate May 5 as a day of awareness for indigenous victims of these crimes and expresses support for existing efforts to investigate the issue and find solutions. The Coeur d’Alene Tribe co-sponsored the resolution.
The resolution comes from a growing movement in recent years to step up efforts to solve the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered native people. Violence disproportionately impacts native women and girls, according to the U.S. Department of Justice—indigenous women are murdered at a rate 10 times the national average for other groups, and homicide is now the third leading cause of death among young Native women. Native men are 1.3 times more likely to experience violence than white men.
“It’s often thought now that native women may be targeted and victimized simply because nothing happens,” Troy told the committee.
Troy’s bill says the legislature “resolves to raise awareness and advocate for increased safety” in native communities through avenues already open to lawmakers, including partnerships with state law enforcement, tribal governments and organizations focused on sexual and domestic violence. The legislature would also provide recommendations as needed to further efforts by other agencies.
Eleven states, including Idaho neighbors Oregon, Montana, Nevada and Utah, were designated coordinators through U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Initiative last November. Those coordinators work with U.S. attorneys to find and address problems in state legal systems, with the goal of better serving native communities and reducing crime rates. Idaho was not designated a coordinator through the program.
Many of those same states enacted legislation or executive orders in 2019 commissioning studies on crime rates and potential solutions or creating taskforces of their own.
Tyrel Stevenson, legislative affairs director for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, told the House committee the timing was “not appropriate” right now for such legislation in Idaho. Instead, he said he hoped the resolution would encourage collaboration between Idaho agencies, the U.S Justice Department, and Idaho’s five federally recognized tribes to solve state-specific problems.
No Idaho tribes or state agencies have statistics on missing and murdered indigenous people in the state, the Idaho Statesman reported last December. Though many federal agencies and advocacy groups gather data of their own, a lack of local data means tribal and state authorities have no starting point for developing their own approaches to the crisis.
Last year, the legislature’s interim Council of Indian Affairs recommended Governor Brad Little take action to gather data on violence against indigenous people in Idaho. In response, Little directed the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victims Assistance to begin gathering information in partnership with tribal governments.
That task force had its first meeting in January, according to Nez Perce Tribe spokesperson Kayeloni Scott. Each of Idaho’s tribes selected representatives to serve on the task force. Scott said the tribe is now working internally to form a team gathering ideas and information for the Nez Perce delegation, ensuring all facets of the tribe have input on solutions.
Scott said while the Nez Perce Tribe did not participate in developing Troy’s resolution, they support the measure and hope to see it advance ongoing efforts.
Little’s press secretary Marissa Morrison Hyer said the Governor’s Office continues to watch the matter closely while the task force is in the works.
“The governor’s office is currently evaluating the best path forward to address the issue,” Hyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.